Marvel “Flips Off” Fragile Fanboy, M-She-U Here to Stay

Marvel “fans” cannot stop She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Marvel Studios original series streaming on Disney+ stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jen Walters/She-Hulk, the superpowered cousin of Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Before She-Hulk aired, men were reviewing bombing the latest female-led Marvel project, crying that the “M-She-U” was ruining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the newest episode of She-Hulk, the MCU called out these fragile fanboys and declared that the “M-She-U” is here to stay.

*Spoilers below for episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – “The People vs. Emil Blonsky.”*

Episode 3 of She-Hulk picked up where the previous episode, “Superhuman Law,” left off. Jennifer Walters has found a new job at Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzburg & Holliway (GLK&H) in their brand new Superhuman Law Division. Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter) immediately puts her to work on the parole case of Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth).

Last week, Jen Walters traveled to the Department of Damage Control (DODC) supermax prison where the villain of The Incredible Hulk (2008) has been held since he tried to kill Hulk and destroy Harlem. He has spent his time bonding with his seven soulmates and writing haikus. But at the end of the episode, Jennifer Walters learned he briefly escaped during the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Paralegal Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) sets to work tracking down this week’s cameo Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify that Emil Blonsky is genuinely reformed. Then She-Hulk: Attorney at Law shows how the Marvel Universe is reacting to the bombshell that the Abomination escaped prison.

During a montage of news coverage about the Emil Blonsky case, Marvel Studios took the opportunity to poke fun at the fans who have an issue with the increased diversity in Phase Four. It begins with Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters reminding people “whose show this actually is,” despite all the cameos.

The montage includes newscasters questioning her qualifications as lawyer and social media posts that say things like “they took the Hulk’s manhood away, but then gave it to a woman.” That lampshades complaints fans have had over Smart Hulk being a weaker version of the Hulk while She-Hulk triumphantly defeats Bruce Banner’s tests during her Hulk training.

There is also a string of tweets that could have been pulled directly from real-world Twitter of fragile fanboys complaining about the MCU becoming the “M-She-U”:

"No more female superhero plz." From@HardSeltzerSteve "Why are you turning every superhero into a girl… [no one] asked for that!" from @DarbyDontCare "Why everything gotta be female now?" from @NotHereToMakeFriends "Wow. Someone find a reason to cancel #She-Hulk" from @NeilIsntSorry32 "So, we have a #MeToo movement and now all the male heroes are gone???" from @momsFavorite

Some Marvel fans will find any reason to complain about Marvel movies post- Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). ­She-Hulk has been drawing fire since the first trailer dropped, complaining that the CGI was terrible. This led to visual effects or VFX artists threatening to unionize and Marvel Studios changing how they handle the special effects for the third acts of their film.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel and Disney finally shot back at these complaints by roasting the type of Marvel fan that leaves comments like those on the internet. The “M-She-U” is here to stay, with more diverse projects coming in Phases 5 and 6 of the Multiverse Saga. This includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, 2022, and The Marvels on July 28, 2023.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. Kat Corio and Anu Valia direct, with Jessica Gao serving as Head Writer. The cast includes Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Marvel official describes She-Hulk as:

“In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

