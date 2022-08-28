‘She-Hulk’ Reveals Racist Hypocrisy in the Marvel Universe

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has smashed its way onto Disney+. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the cousin of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The latest Marvel Studios original series has had an uphill battle from the start, overcoming misogynist review bombs and complaints of lousy CGI that has led to talks of unionization in the special effects industry. But Marvel fans have been flocking to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest female Avenger.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jen Walters’s attempts to keep living her life after being exposed to Bruce Banner’s gamma-radiated blood that allows her to turn into a Hulk. In the second episode, “Superhuman Law,” Jen Walters is fired from her job at the District Attorney’s office and struggles to find a new job as a lawyer after her superhero alter ego is revealed to the world. Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter) hires her for the Superhuman division of the law office of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzburg & Holliway (GLK&H).

Her first case is the parole of Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth). Jen Walters travels to the Department of Damage Control (DODC) supermax prison where the villain of The Incredible Hulk (2008) has been held since he tried to kill Hulk and destroy Harlem – except for when Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) helps him escape for that cage match in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Marvel fans have met Damage Control multiple times since they were introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The DODC was a thorn in his side at the start of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2021) before going on to harass Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) on Ms. Marvel, which takes place slightly after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the MCU timeline. And Marvel fans have noticed a significant difference in how Damage Control treated Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

When the MCU’s first mutant, Ms. Marvel, burst onto the scene and saved her friend Zoe Zimmer (Laurel Marsden), she immediately popped up on Damage Control’s radar. Agent P. Clearly (Arian Moayed) and Sadie Deever (Alysia Reiner) quickly began their investigation of the Marvel Universe’s first Muslim superhero. They attacked Ms. Marvel with drones after she rescued the shoe thief, invaded her mosque, and tried to destroy her school.

Meanwhile, Jen Walter’s debut as She-Hulk was remarkably similar to Ms. Marvel’s, where both heroes rushed to save someone in danger. Yet as far as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has shown fans, the Department of Damage Control never even brought She-Hulk in for questioning. This is despite the fact that the last time the Marvel Universe met a new Hulk, he destroyed an entire city.

Not only is Jen Walters left free to walk around Los Angeles as She-Hulk, scoring free drinks, but she walks directly up to Damage Control’s supermax prison. Other than being asked to turn back into “Regular Jen,” she is welcomed and escorted to meet her client Emil Blonsky.

We know at some point that Damage Control will set their sights on one She-Hulk character – Titania (Jameela Jamil), who was teased as an Easter Egg in Ms. Marvel when her image appeared on a DODC wanted board. But right now, their actions in the Marvel Universe reflect the real-world way that law enforcement disproportionally targets marginalized communities like people of color like Kamala Khan.

Marvel official describes She-Hulk as:

“In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. Kat Corio and Anu Valia direct, with Jessica Gao serving as Head Writer.

Let us know in the comments if you think that the Department of Damage Control is racist in the Marvel Universe for targeting Ms. Marvel and not She-Hulk.