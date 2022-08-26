Marvel Removes Actor From Entire MCU Trilogy

Like any MCU project, some roles get cut, but one cameo never made it into any of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man movies.

Many fans are excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) as it will be the first Phase Five project, and the main villain is none other than Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors will play a large role in the upcoming MCU projects as he will be the new big bad for the MCU.

Fans already got to see an exclusive teaser for the movie back at San Diego Comic-Con, which confirmed that MODOK would be entering the MCU and showed off that Kang would be ruthless in the movie. While Ant-Man has always been a fun super hero, this movie appears to be very dark, so it will be interesting to see what happens to the character as some fans already believe that Rudd’s Scott Lang won’t survive his fight with Kang.

While the movie can kill off Kang the Conqueror, fans know that the villain will have an infinite amount of variants meaning that Ant-Man might face more than one variant of Kang in the movie. After seeing the villain first appear in Loki, this will be Marvel’s first project to delve deeper into the dangers inside of a Multiverse.

Loki Season 2 will continue to explore the role of the TVA in the Multiverse and potentially fight his own variant of Kang, but it seems that there aren’t many other MCU projects with Kang besides the next two Avenger movies.

Due to Ant-Man facing Kang the Conqueror, fans knew that the hero’s comedic moments wouldn’t be stealing the spotlight as much in Ant-Man 3, but the director for the project, Peyton Reed, sadly confirmed that one comedian already had his cameo cut from the movie.

Tom Scharpling learned the news directly on the show he hosts when he brought Reed on as a special guest. The director went out of his way to deliver the news publicly instead of waiting for a private moment.

Scharpling’s cameo was apparently set in San Francisco, and Reed made it clear on the show that the cameo had to be cut for some reason that he couldn’t share:

“Now you and I, Tom, we had a conversation about… there’s a pickup shoot coming… September 17th, which you, I think, when we spoke last week said you might be able to do… The reason I came by tonight… I was not expecting to do this in real time, but– and this is serious. I’m not… this is not a gag. This is actually serious right now. So the scene we were planning to shoot, which was going to be, this is not a spoiler, but it was going to be in San Francisco. We have had to cut.”

Reed clarified that he still had hope for Scharpling to appear in the MCU, but he didn’t when it would happen:

“But, I’m holding… but there’s still a chan–… I probably should not have done this on the air. I’m looking at your face right now. I probably–… It’s not over yet. I’m looking at you… I should not have done this live. I’m sorry, man… But hold on, there’s a couple of things I’ll talk to you about. There are some opportunities still after that thing… I feel like you’re actually in shock right now… there’s there’s some opportunities coming up that I think we can figure out but I can’t talk to you about it on-air.”

While Scharpling has lost his chance to be in Ant-Man 3, the comedian had two cameos cut from the MCU already for the previous Ant-Man movies. Now, the comedian must be devastated after hearing the news publicly.

Why Reed couldn’t wait to give the news in private is a great question because now Scharpling had to face that news publicly, which wouldn’t be easy after already going through this two times beforehand.

It’s unclear what role the comedian will have in the future of the MCU, but it seems that Reed has an idea that might just get Scharpling finally into the MCU.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

What are your thoughts on Scharpling’s cameo being cut? Let us know what you think!