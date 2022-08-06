Fans Are Enraged Over Villain’s Reported Appearance In ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fans are not happy at the reported look for an upcoming Marvel Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Phase Four hasn’t treated many MCU villains well. Taskmaster was completely changed for Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow (2021), Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer, and now one of the villains in Ant-Man 3 will suffer the same fate.

Rumors have indicated for a while that Modok would appear in Ant-Man 3. Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross/Yellowjacket might be returning to play the villain in the upcoming movie, but fans might not even recognize the character due to the bizarre changes made to the villain.

Just like Gorr, Marvel has decided to recreate Modok’s look. A glimpse of the villain was shown at San Diego Comic-Con, where fans learned that the villain was confirmed to be in the movie, and a fan recreated the image they saw and shared it online.

Here’s the first look at Modok in Ant-Man 3:

Marvel has decided to give Modok a face plate to shield fans from seeing his large head. Other adaptations have embraced this unique aspect for the villain, but Ant-Man 3 might be too worried that the villain won’t be intimidating enough due to his comic’s appearance.

Marvel will show fans who Modok is — reportedly going to be Corey Stoll reprising his role as Darren Cross — but fans won’t see the villain in his iconic suit. Instead, fans have to look at the villain who looks nothing like what he does in the comics.

Fans went online to share their frustrations. Some of them immediately called out the design for looking terrible:

MCU really falling off lately 🙁

Someone said that’s baby Ultron LMFAO

Crazy how Ben 10 Omniverse gave us a more accurate MODOK then whatever tf this is

One fan even pointed out how Modok looks like an Autobot working for Optimus Prime:

As a drone it could work. Otherwise it reminds me of

In the end, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain. Still, it’s a shame knowing that Modok will suffer the same fate as other villains for either not being faithful in their appearance or not having a faithful adaptation to who the villain was in the comics.

Do you think Ant-Man 3 will have more villains than Modok and Kang? Let us know what you think!

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.