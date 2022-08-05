‘Loki’ Writer Opens Up About ‘Ms. Marvel’ Controversy Affecting ‘Endgame’

Bisha K. Ali, who worked as a writer for Loki and was the creator of Ms. Marvel, opened up about the new controversy with Ms. Marvel and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Fans already knew that Ms. Marvel tried to change some details of Endgame by having a drone watch the entire battle until Feige said no. Instead, the show explains that a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent saw the final battle and wrote a book about the whole battle letting the world know what happened.

Ms. Marvel surprised fans by having the new super hero fight the Clandestines and be revealed to be a mutant. This change has mixed feelings for fans, knowing that the Inhumans might not be a thing anymore.

While fans might expect this to be the most controversial moment of the series, more people were upset when Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan traveled back in time to help Aisha.

This moment in Episode 4 angered fans because it felt like a cheap way to get around traveling back in time as some fans thought it messed with Endgame and should’ve been a Nexus event, as explained in Loki.

Ali had different thoughts as she believed the whole event fit perfectly with the logic explained in Loki and didn’t take away from Endgame. She shared with Cinemablend in a recent interview that she knew fans didn’t agree with her, but she doesn’t think she broke the rules by having Kamala travel back in time:

“Yes, we had the Avengers: Endgame [rules] that you can’t go back in like a consequential [way]. … However, between Endgame and [Ms. Marvel], another little show came through called Loki, which I was very much a part of figuring out how time could work. And I would say that I think it wouldn’t have caused a Nexus event because of the inevitability of it. So it was a closed loop. That’s what’s up. … And it was also the fact that a Nexus event is caused by… You know what? I’m gonna get shouted out by someone, either by a fan or by Marvel. I can’t tell which. But I will say this, that for me, it made perfect sense, and it fits into the logic of what was established in the TVA, which seemed like the ultimate ruling on time, I think.”

As of right now, the rules for time travel are a bit confusing, and if Marvel continues to change them, it won’t be easy for fans to understand why one MCU movie could do this while Endgame wasn’t able to. The more times Marvel uses time travel, they risk hurting previous MCU projects as more plot holes pop up.

Kang the Conqueror is bound to use time travel, so Marvel will inevitably use time travel again, and hopefully, they won’t keep messing with the rules of what someone can do.

More on Ms. Marvel

Here’s an official description of the upcoming MCU series:

Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Do you think Ms. Marvel broke the rules of time travel? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 18. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.