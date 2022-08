Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shea Couleé. Deadline first reported that the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner will appear in the Disney+ series Ironheart (2023).

To fans’ knowledge, Couleé is the first non-binary actor to be hired by Marvel, who according to Deadline, declined to comment on the casting news. Couleé, however, had much to say about the announcement on their Instagram:

I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project. Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine. Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. ‘Ironheart’ is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all 💖

Couleé has been featured in publications such as Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, Gay Times, Out, Deadline, and more.

Prior to Ironheart, Couleé is best known for their success on season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race before going on to win season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, appearing again in the seventh season of the spin-off. They released an album titled “Couleé-D,” and they host the top-ranking podcast “Wanna Be On Top?”

They also starred in Paramount Plus’ Brady Bunch/RuPaul’s Drag Race crossover special, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. In this next project, their actual role in Ironheart has not yet been specified.

Here’s what we know about Ironheart so far. The official description reads:

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Ironheart‘s headliner Dominique Thorne will first be introduced as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) before starring in her own series set to stream next year.

The 6 episode series is directed by Samantha Bailey and Angela Barnes. Manny Montana and Anthony Ramos have also signed onto the project.

The series marks the first signs of life of Marvel’s beloved Ironman character after he sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Played by Robert Downey Jr. in almost a dozen Marvel movies, Ironman was mourned en masse by the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe at the conclusion of Endgame, where viewers witnessed Earth’s mightiest heroes in attendance at his funeral.

Now, Ironman’s spirit, not to mention his suit, lives on through Riri Williams, who according to Marvel’s website was “inspired by Tony Stark and determined to follow in his heroic footsteps” when she built her own version of his iconic suit of armor, leading her to a “life of adventure, crime-fighting, and humanitarianism.”

