Bob Chapek Insisting on “Making Decisions That Distance” Him From Bob Iger

in Disney

Posted on by Rebekah Barton 1 Comment
Bob Iger (left) and Bob Chapek (right) at Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Disney

Sitting Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek — who took over for former CEO Bob Iger just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 — has faced a great deal of scrutiny, and, frankly, backlash from Disney fans throughout his relatively short tenure.

disney ceo bob chapek (left) and executive chairman bob iger (right)
Credit: Disney

Related: In His Own Words: George Lucas FINALLY Shares Why He Sold ‘Star Wars’

Iger and Chapek reportedly “no longer speak” following a falling-out between the two men — Iger, a champion of the Guest experience, does not, apparently, agree with many of the decisions Chapek has made for the world’s most magical company during the pandemic era

From cultural shifts to financial changes to the development of Disney+ to the state of Disney theme parks themselves, Walt would probably hardly recognize the company he left behind. Some Disney fans even believe that Mr. Disney would be “rolling in his grave” over some recent developments.

Walt Disney hosting 1960s Wonderful World of Disney on TV
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney’s “Berserking” Price Hikes Are Just Beginning

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

The Washington Post previously spoke to 33-year-old Matt Day, who shared thoughts about planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation for his family:

“I understand inflation and all of those things. I understand cost increases,” he said. “I always had the impression that Disney was a family-vacation destination, and that impression is why I was surprised to see how expensive it truly was — and how out of reach it is for most American families.”

Bob Chapek
Credit: CNBC

Related: Disney Makes “Unusual” Price Increase to Streaming Service

Now, a new CNBC report notes that Chapek is continuing to insist on “making decisions that distance” him from his predecessor. Case in point — the recent Disney+ price hike that will see subscribers pay almost 40% more over the course of a year.

Per CNBC’s article:

Chapek’s pricing strategy differs from the philosophy Iger espoused, according to people familiar with both men’s thinking. Iger wanted Disney+ to be the lowest-priced major streaming offering, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private. That way, customers would view Disney+ as a stronger value proposition to its competitors even if it felt other services’ content might be more robust. This is also why Iger argued to keep Disney+ separate from Hulu and ESPN+, a strategy Chapek has thus far maintained.

disney plus drones in sky
Credit: ABC 6 Philadelphia

Related: Marvel Loses Hundreds of Millions, Disney’s Most Profitable Studio “In a Bit of a Slump”

Recently, another report indicated that Chapek is overselling the success of Disney+, “misreprsenting” the popularity of the streaming service to subscribers.

What do you think about Chapek’s apparent insistence on making choices that Iger would not?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon.

View Comment (1)