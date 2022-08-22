Bob Chapek Insisting on “Making Decisions That Distance” Him From Bob Iger

Sitting Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek — who took over for former CEO Bob Iger just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 — has faced a great deal of scrutiny, and, frankly, backlash from Disney fans throughout his relatively short tenure.
Iger and Chapek reportedly “no longer speak” following a falling-out between the two men — Iger, a champion of the Guest experience, does not, apparently, agree with many of the decisions Chapek has made for the world’s most magical company during the pandemic era
From cultural shifts to financial changes to the development of Disney+ to the state of Disney theme parks themselves, Walt would probably hardly recognize the company he left behind. Some Disney fans even believe that Mr. Disney would be “rolling in his grave” over some recent developments.
From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.