Bob Chapek Insisting on “Making Decisions That Distance” Him From Bob Iger

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

The Washington Post previously spoke to 33-year-old Matt Day, who shared thoughts about planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation for his family:

“I understand inflation and all of those things. I understand cost increases,” he said. “I always had the impression that Disney was a family-vacation destination, and that impression is why I was surprised to see how expensive it truly was — and how out of reach it is for most American families.” Related: Disney Makes “Unusual” Price Increase to Streaming Service

Now, a new CNBC report notes that Chapek is continuing to insist on “making decisions that distance” him from his predecessor. Case in point — the recent Disney+ price hike that will see subscribers pay almost 40% more over the course of a year.

Per CNBC’s article:

Chapek’s pricing strategy differs from the philosophy Iger espoused, according to people familiar with both men’s thinking. Iger wanted Disney+ to be the lowest-priced major streaming offering, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private. That way, customers would view Disney+ as a stronger value proposition to its competitors even if it felt other services’ content might be more robust. This is also why Iger argued to keep Disney+ separate from Hulu and ESPN+, a strategy Chapek has thus far maintained. Related: Marvel Loses Hundreds of Millions, Disney’s Most Profitable Studio “In a Bit of a Slump”

Recently, another report indicated that Chapek is overselling the success of Disney+, “misreprsenting” the popularity of the streaming service to subscribers.

What do you think about Chapek’s apparent insistence on making choices that Iger would not?