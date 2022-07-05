MCU Director Confirms ‘Thor 4’ Will Have An “Unexpected” Ending

Taika Waititi claims the ending for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) will be “unexpected” but also very “satisfying” for fans.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is about to go on his fourth adventure in the MCU and he will need all the help he can get. Thankfully, Thor will have the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson’s Valkryie, his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), and of course, Korg (Taika) to take on Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer.

Thor 4 is supposed to have a lot of heart while also being crazier than Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Surprisingly enough, the movie has a lot of stuff in the movie, but the runtime is less than 2 hours meaning that the movie is action-packed. Taika has confirmed that he has cut a lot of things from the movie that won’t ever see the light of day.

Taika Waititi has confirmed in a recent interview that the movie won’t end the way fans expect:

“The end of this film is so cool, so satisfying and so unexpected for this character. I’d like to exit before an audience says, ‘We’re sick of you’… But if we come up with an idea that’s surprising and new to an audience, I’m always open to the conversation.”

Waititi then goes on to say that there is room for another story with Thor, but isn’t sure if he will be the one to tell it. Chris Hemsworth has made it clear he is fine being Thor in future MCU projects but doesn’t know if he can do another solo movie without Waititi directing.

This leaves the door wide open for Marvel to decide whether or not to ask Waititi to direct Thor 5 or to leave the God of Thunder to be involved in major crossover movies from now on. Either way, it doesn’t seem like Hemsworth’s Thor is going anywhere which is a good thing for fans.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Thor 4 will have a crazy ending? Let us know what you think!

