Marvel Officially Changes Thor’s Hammer AGAIN For Fans

Marvel has changed Mjolnir again for a new crossover.

Marvel Studios has decided it would be fun to create a new Mjolnir that is useful for video games. In their recent sweepstakes, Marvel and Xbox have teamed up to create a custom-made Xbox Series X to look like the Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Even though Mighty Thor’s Mjolnir can split into several pieces and attack her enemies, the console stays in one piece with a handle in case the owner wants to check if they’re worthy. Here’s a look at the Mjolnir Xbox Series X:

How to Enter the Giveaway

The rules for entering the giveaway are pretty simple. First, you need a Twitter account that you legally own. Then you just have to retweet the original tweet and add the hashtag, #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes and you’ll have a chance to win the console.

The contest ends on July 21st and Xbox will DM your account if you qualify. Make sure you check your Twitter account on that day because the company will choose a different winner if you fail to respond in enough time.

Why Should I Care About This Xbox Mjolnir?

Even if you don’t like video games or Xbox, it doesn’t hurt to enter the giveaway. The consoles have already been hard to find and are now starting to be more common. It took over a year for the console to not be sold out by every retailer due to scalpers who would buy all the consoles before other people could get them.

That means that the custom-made Series X console is not only more valuable but could easily sell for a lot. That means that this easy giveaway could make you a lot of money as there are thousands of people who would love to have a Series X, but more people would like to have this Mjolnir replica as their console.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Did you join the giveaway? Do you want the Mjolnir Xbox Series X?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder on releasing in theaters on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.