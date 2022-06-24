‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Confirmed to Have “EPIC” Post-Credit Scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)‘s world premiere just happened with fans raving about how good the movie is.

Despite being the shortest movie in the past few years for the MCU, Thor 4 managed to have a lot of positive reviews with fans being emotional about the movie. Since the movie has been seen by some people, now fans can know how many post-credits scenes there are.

Disney Examiner’s Jordie Poblete confirmed how many post-credit scenes there are by sharing that there are indeed two and one is a mid-credit scene:

p.s. one more-credits scene, one post-credits scene

p.s. one more-credits scene, one post-credits scene #ThorLoveAndThunder — Jordie Poblete (@jordiepoblete) June 24, 2022

On top of this, Variety’s Clayton Davis revealed that fans should expect some “epic” moments in the post-credits scene implying a bold turn for Phase 5 of the MCU:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun.

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 24, 2022

After having Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) disappoint fans with some lackluster post-credits scenes, fans will have high expectations when it comes to seeing something “epic” at the end.

While Thor 4 has a lot of potential to shock fans, it’s hard to get excited after Marvel has disappointed fans with post-credits trailers for the past few movies. Fans are raving about the post-credits for Thor 4 so there’s some hope that waiting until the credits are done might be worth it when the movie releases in theaters in a few weeks.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Here’s an official description of Thor’s next adventure:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

What do you think Marvel will tease at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.