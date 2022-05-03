Security Guard Testifies to Seeing Amber Heard Physically Abuse Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s security guard is one of the latest to testify in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial. During his testimony, he admitted to witnessing some brutal interactions between the actor and actress, including seeing Amber Heard punch Johnny Depp across the face.

Johnny Depp, 58, one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood, is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr. Depp has appeared in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom alongside ex-wife, Heard, as he is suing the Aquaman actress for defamation. Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The actor has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and more.

However, due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp, as well as many of his other witnesses, have taken the stand within the last few weeks, including Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist who was hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team, who testified that she believes Amber Heard has two personality disorders — and does not have post-traumatic stress disorder.

McGivern testified to some of the arguments he overheard between Depp and Heard after they returned home in March 2015 from Australia, which is also around the same time Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at Depp, severing his finger.

Depp’s security guard explained how one specific conversation, which he described as a “relatively peaceful conversation” quickly became “louder” and “more volatile”. That is when he admitted to seeing Heard throw a Red Bull can at Depp. McGivern decided to step in and stand near Depp to protect him.

“Mr. Depp was giving as good as he got at that point,” McGivern stated while on the stand. “He was angry and agitated.”

McGivern went on to explain that at one point he blocked a purse thrown by Heard, and that the Aquaman actress “tried to spit on” Depp. The argument continued, which is when McGivern said:

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face. That was Ms. Heard’s fist.”

He continued to explain Depp’s reaction to the punch:

“The initial look on his face kind of mirrored mine, kind of a look of shock. Like, ‘What just happened? Where did that come from?’ At that point, I wasn’t gonna let Mr. Depp get hit any more so I moved him down the last flight of stairs to the lower level and told him, ‘We are leaving.’ It wasn’t up to him anymore. Just for his safety.”

After McGivern got Depp to safety, he said he saw a “nice little shiner” on Depp’s face. It was “swollen and red” but not “black and blue yet,” he explained.

The Depp vs Heard trial continues today in Fairfax, Virginia.

Johnny Depp is known for his wide variety of roles, but one of his most famous is his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), and others.

However, as previously mentioned, Disney recently fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the allegations from Ms. Heard were made.

Additionally, Depp confirmed he would not return to the Jack Sparrow role, no matter what Disney offered. Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp a few days ago while Depp was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

