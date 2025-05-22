Entire ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Replaced With American Actors

The Harry Potter universe is one of the biggest franchises in the world. Author J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World has transfixed fans since the late 1990s, and multiple books and movies later, the franchise continues to hold weight and relevance today–even with the near-constant criticism and backlash of its creator.

Netting billions at the box office, the live-action Harry Potter movies spawned the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, among others, and saw British icons like Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman take on characters made famous in Rowling’s books. The British actors-only rule, which Rowling had in place during production, has been rescinded, with an all-American cast replacing characters in the series.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (1997) changed the landscape of children’s literature. Rowling’s book series would go on to make a reported $7.7 billion in revenue, launching a Wizarding World franchise worth around $25 billion. From merchandise to a sell-out play in the form of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to experiences like the Harry Potter Studio Tour and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Parks & Resorts, as well as the new “Hogwarts Legacy” video game, the story of a boy wizard has captured audiences all over the world.

The love towards the franchise would eventually change, though. The almost universal support Rowling and her beloved Harry Potter world had come under scrutiny when the author began commenting on trans people and womanhood. She has continued to double down on the controversial views, releasing an essay on her website to unpack her thoughts and perception by fans and the media. Earlier this year, she celebrated a polarizing law passing in the UK government. She was criticized by many, including beloved star of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal.

Still, Rowling has continued to face backlash for her views, dividing the Harry Potter fandom and those involved with the movies, including members of the Harry Potter cast like Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

The release of the third Fantastic Beasts franchise film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), was the nail in the Harry Potter movie series’ coffin after an underwhelming box office performance. Fantastic Beasts is now over, with no current Wizarding World movie projects in the works at Warner Bros., even though Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav wishes to collaborate with Rowling again.

The future of the franchise became clear in the last year as Warner Bros. confirmed the plans for a television series based on the original books, with one season for each novel in the seven-book series. “Francesca Gardiner serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod is set to direct several episodes in addition to executive producing,” Variety wrote on the creative team behind the Harry Potter show.

While no names have been confirmed for the lead trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, many supporting cast members have been revealed. John Lithgow will play Hogwarts headteacher Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, Janet McTeer will star as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost will play Hagrid, Paul Whitehouse will appear as Argus Filch, and Luke Thallon will play Professor Quirinus Quirrell.

The new casting has already raised eyebrows, specifically around Paapa Essiedu’s role as Severus Snape–the role that the late Alan Rickman brought to life in the original movies. Not only that, but John Lithgow’s recent comments on the J.K. Rowling backlash also caused concern.

The Harry Potter movies are still a part of many people’s lives, and across eight films, audiences grew attached to the characters they first found in the pages of novels. From Maggie Smith’s Professor Minerva McGonagall to Alan Rickman’s Professor Severus Snape, Robbie Coltrane as Gamekeeper Hagrid, and Richard Harris and Michael Gambon as Headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore, the Harry Potter movies are jam-packed with A-list British talent. The British-only rule for actors was something that director Chris Columbus adhered to for his adaptation of Rowling’s first book, continuing throughout the years. The edict left Hollywood talent like Robin Williams out of the franchise; the actor hoped to play Hagrid in the movie.

But what would an all-American cast look like?

New Harry Potter cast: American actors as Wizarding World characters

Per LadBible, fans of the Harry Potter franchise have recast the characters, removing all British actors from the lineup.

Kicking off the franchise recast is Stranger Things breakout and star of the Academy Award-nominated The Whale (2022), Sadie Sink, who fans have chosen to play the youngest Weasley and Harry Potter’s eventual wife, Ginny Weasley. Bonnie Wright brought Ginny to life in the first Harry Potter film, starring more heavily from Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets (2002) onwards. Joining Sink in the Weasley family, and this time as the matriarch, is Melissa McCarthy as Molly Weasley. Molly Weasley is one of the most cherished Harry Potter characters, thanks to Julie Walters’ portrayal.

Moving away from the Weasleys, fans have decided that another Stranger Things actor should join the Wizarding World, with Gaten Matarazzo starring as Neville Longbottom. The timid-turned-heroic Neville was brought to life on-screen by Matthew Lewis. And then, starring as one of Neville’s biggest enemies and the killer of Sirius Black–played by Gary Oldman in the movies–is Mila Kunis as Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange. Helena Bonham Carter, of course, played the wicked role in the Harry Potter films.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) came around and saw Brendan Gleeson appear as Professor Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody, but this American version finds Jack Nicholson playing the powerful Auror. For more of the employees of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, fans named Steve Buscemi as caretaker Argus Filch and Jorge Garcia as Rubeus Hagrid, replacing David Bradley and Robbie Coltrane in the Harry Potter series, respectively.

As for the professors, this version of Harry Potter casts Meryl Streep as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Adam Driver as Professor Severus Snape. And for the Big Bad, John Malkovich will star as the dark wizard Lord Voldemort, instead of Ralph Fiennes.

Finally, the leading trio will be recast with Marsai Martin as Hermione Granger, Benjamin Haigh as Ron Weasley, and Owen Vacarro as Harry Potter.

As J.K. Rowling’s name is intrinsically attached to the franchise, it will be continually difficult for Warner Bros. to navigate a path of success for Harry Potter, despite it continuing to be one of the most successful, profitable, and commercial properties of all time.

What actors would you cast in this all-American version of Harry Potter? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!