Universal Drops Massive Bombshell, Leaves Competition in the Dust

Universal Orlando Resort continues taking massive leaps ahead of its competition, and you won’t believe its most recent announcement.

Universal Orlando Resort is on track to becoming the most popular theme park resort in Florida, leaving its competition in the dust with the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe, its third theme park — or fourth if you’re counting Universal Volcano Bay Water Theme Park.

However, Universal Destinations & Experiences is not willing to sit with arms crossed while waiting for this major event and just revealed an irresistible offer, promising unlimited access to the parks for the remainder of this year.

You read that right: endless adventures with unlimited visits to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, Park Hopper included.

The official Universal Orlando Resort website recently posted an irresistible offer exclusive for Florida residents, promising unlimited visits to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for $199, barely $25 over a general single-day Park Hopper ticket.

The “Unlimited Days” Florida resident promo ticket states that guests can visit both theme parks “as many times as [they] like, now through December 18, 2024, for only $199 per adult, plus tax.”

According to #UniversalMath, your tickets to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure are free! Well, not literally free, but this offer is a steal!

Of course, this ticket excludes separately ticketed events, like Halloween Horror Nights, and is subject to other restrictions and conditions, like presenting valid proof of Florida residency at the time of purchase, ticket pick-up, and redemption.

Universal Orlando Resort has been embroiled in speculation lately, suggesting that one of the resort’s most iconic roller coasters would shut down permanently. Additionally, multiple attractions are scheduled to close later this year, although temporarily.

However, there is still much to see and do at Universal’s theme parks in Orlando!

The parks are packed with exciting attractions and immersive lands inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, Despicable Me and Minions, and a whole land featuring beloved DreamWorks Animation characters like Shrek.

Surely, we couldn’t leave out Universal Orlando Resort’s crown jewel, the upcoming Universal Epic Universe.

From Celestial Park to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and the immersive land inspired by J.K. Rowling’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — with details yet to be announced — fans can’t wait for the grand opening of this breathtaking theme park.

Will you take advantage of this exclusive offer while it’s still available? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!