Epic Universe Update: Park Runs Into Trouble, Threatened With Big Change

We may be speeding towards the opening of Epic Universe, but it seems like Universal is facing a roadblock for one of its most-anticipated attractions.

While Universal Orlando Resort is already a world-class theme park destination, it will surely reach a new peak come 2025. The resort’s long-awaited third park – Epic Universe – is set to open next year, bringing a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, Florida’s very own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and much more.

For adrenaline junkies, one of the most exciting details about the park is that it’ll contain not one, not two, but four brand-new roller coasters.

In How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, guests will be able to finally take flight on their own dragon on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders. Dark Universe – the park’s area inspired by Universal Classic Monsters – will boast the Curse of the Werewolf, and the Donkey Kong Country section of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will have Mine Cart Madness (which will involve a section where riders appear to fly off the tracks, just like the video game).

Meanwhile, Epic Universe’s hub – Celestial Park – will be home to a 133-feet-tall steel dueling launched roller coaster named Starfall Racers.

But then again, maybe not.

Earlier this week, Alicia Stella reported that Universal had filed a trademark for a ride named Stardust Racers for use as “an amusement park ride in the nature of a roller coaster ride.”

Considering its similarity to Starfall Racers, there was a theory that Universal could be planning to build another attraction like Stardust Racers at another theme park. Now, however, it seems like there’s a much more likely reason why Universal is filing for a new name – because it may be legally obligated to ditch “Starfall Racers” entirely.

According to Wallin Ballin, an organization named the Starfall Education Foundation – an organization dedicated to teaching basic English reading and writing skills – filed to challenge the trademark.

With the case still pending, it seems Universal is keen to ensure it has a backup in case Starfall Education Foundation proves victorious. If it does have to adopt Stardust Racers as a new name for the coaster, the good news is that it still gels with the land’s celestial theme and its similarly-named attractions, Constellation Carousel and Astronomica.

Do you prefer the name Starfall Racers or Stardust Racers? Let us know in the comments!