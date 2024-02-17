Super Nintendo World Coaster Will Have Guests Jumping From Track Mid-Ride

With the addition of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as one of the five lands coming to Epic Universe, guests will be jumping off the tracks (literally) throughout the ride. But how is this possible? Let’s find out!

But first, did you hear the news surrounding Epic Universe?

After Nearly Five Years, Universal Drops Massive Epic Universe Announcement – SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Orlando?

In case you missed probably the biggest announcement for a theme park EVER, Universal Destinations and Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, released a nearly right minute-long trailer showcasing what everyone has been waiting for since 2019 – a gigantic reveal into Epic Universe, along with all the new lands and expansions coming to the park in summer of 2025.

On January 30, 2024, Universal Studios announced that Epic Universe, its new theme park in Orlando, Florida, will open in 2025. The park will have five themed lands, more than 50 attractions, dining, shopping, entertainment, and a hotel.

The lands will be:

Celestial Park: The first area visitors see when they enter the park

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: A new land based on all the beautiful characters of the historic gaming franchise

Dark Universe: A world where Universal Monsters are real, with experiments by Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and a shadowy landscape

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic: A New expansion Land that will take guests (muggles) into the streets of London and France, along with a few surprises

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk: A new land that brings to life the How to Train Your Dragon franchise

Furthermore, Universal showcased the unique hotel resort by Loews, Helios Grand Hotel, which will be within the theme park itself, allowing guests to truly stay on the property and experience this theme park in a whole new way.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD to Be One of the New Lands in Orlando – Third in the World

As mentioned above, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will be one of the massive lands coming to Epic Universe in 2025, allowing fans to experience their favorite video game characters in an all-new way.

The Orlando version is rumored to include three major rides:

Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge: A dark ride that uses AR headsets

Yoshi’s Adventure: A slow-paced train ride

Donkey Kong: Mine Cart Madness: A Donkey Kong–themed roller coaster

Yes, you heard that correctly, Universal will be opening the third version of this themed land, as the other two theme parks to have SUPER NINTENDO WORLD include:

Universal Studios Hollywood (California, U.S.A.)

Universal Studios Japan (Japan)

In addition to these headline attractions, the Nintendo-themed land will boast an array of immersive offerings, including:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge : Dive deeper into the Mario Kart universe with a captivating virtual reality experience, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the action-packed races alongside their favorite characters.

: Dive deeper into the Mario Kart universe with a captivating virtual reality experience, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the action-packed races alongside their favorite characters. The Toadstool Café : A charming eatery where visitors can refuel with various delectable dishes inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom.

: A charming eatery where visitors can refuel with various delectable dishes inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom. 1-UP Factory : Explore a treasure trove of Nintendo-themed merchandise and collectibles at this souvenir store, offering an array of exclusive items to commemorate your visit.

: Explore a treasure trove of Nintendo-themed merchandise and collectibles at this souvenir store, offering an array of exclusive items to commemorate your visit. Interactive Games : Engage in interactive experiences and challenges scattered throughout the land, allowing guests to test their skills and immerse themselves further in the Nintendo universe.

: Engage in interactive experiences and challenges scattered throughout the land, allowing guests to test their skills and immerse themselves further in the Nintendo universe. Signature Restaurant: Indulge in a culinary adventure at a signature restaurant, where delectable cuisine and themed ambiance come together to create an unforgettable dining experience for guests.

With its diverse attractions and immersive offerings, the Nintendo-themed land in Orlando promises to transport visitors into the heart of their favorite video game worlds, delivering thrills, nostalgia, and enchantment at every turn.

Universal’s Partnership With Nintendo in Japan and North America

In May 2015, Nintendo and Universal revealed their collaborative partnership, marking a significant milestone in the entertainment industry. The announcement signaled a new era of immersive experiences for fans worldwide. Subsequently, plans were unveiled the following year to develop a Nintendo-themed section within Universal Studios Japan and at both American locations. Commencing in June 2017, construction efforts kicked off at Universal Studios Japan to bring this ambitious vision to life.

However, construction progress faced setbacks in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, leading to several unavoidable delays. Despite these challenges, perseverance prevailed, and on March 18, 2021, the Nintendo-themed area officially debuted at Universal Studios Japan, captivating visitors with its innovative attractions and beautiful ambiance.

Following the successful launch in Japan, anticipation mounted for the unveiling of the counterpart at Universal Studios Hollywood. This excitement culminated on February 17, 2023, when the doors to the Nintendo-themed section swung open to the public, marking another milestone in the enduring partnership between Nintendo and Universal.

Integral to creating these immersive experiences was the involvement of esteemed Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, whose visionary contributions played a pivotal role in shaping the design and charm of the area and its attractions.

Universal Acquires Brand-New ‘Boom Coaster’ Technology to Have Guests Jump Track Mid-Ride

Now that you have an in-depth look at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD coming soon to Epic Universe, let’s dive into this new “Boom Coaster” technology acquired by Universal for its upcoming Donkey Kong roller coaster. There seems to be a version of this coaster being built in Universal Studios Japan within the newly revealed Donkey Kong Land expansion within the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at this theme park.

“Mine Cart Madness” is a highly anticipated attraction set to debut at Universal Studios Japan’s Donkey Kong Country area in Spring 2024. This immersive ride promises an exhilarating journey through the heart of the jungle, beginning with a thrilling launch out of a barrel cannon near the Golden Temple. Drawing inspiration from the beloved video game series, the experience mirrors the high-octane mine-cart action, complete with daring maneuvers and obstacles such as broken tracks, ensuring an adrenaline-fueled adventure for all who dare to embark on it.

According to Kotaku, a website and blog that provides news, opinions, and reviews about video games and other topics, the new roller coaster opening later this year is expected to feature this new technology called “Boom Coaster.”

To directly quote the article mentioned and linked above:

The technology is B-A-N-A-N-A-S! It’s insane to see these ride vehicles go back and forth between various roller coaster tracks just like in the Donkey Kong games—you know, the ones where you get Kong on a mine cart that he has to jump from broken rail to broken rail in order to complete the level. Here you’re the monkey trusting Universal Studios with your life in a deeply immersive simulation of the game, jumping over tracks that from your point of view will be looking and feeling like you’re definitely in danger. – Kotaku.com

New Tech Coming to Universal Orlando Resort – Epic Universe SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

The article does mention both CoasterTalk, a YouTube channel that discussed theme parks and such, and Orlando Park Stop, a source for theme park news, rumors, and construction updates in Orlando, Florida, as primary sources who have released information and video footage of how this new technology plans to work. Check out the video released by CoasterTalk last month, giving insights into how this new Donkey Kong coaster will look and feel when it arrives next summer at Epic Universe.

(Be sure to have one closed captioning)

Next, we look at Orlando Park Stop, which released an in-depth and fantastic article on this upcoming new attraction. Alicia Stella, the theme park insider and journalist, wrote the article in September of 2022 and speculated on how this ride could look within Universal Studios Japan.

Universal did release an exclusive patent concert artwork photo showing just how it plans on using this “Boom Coaster” technology:

How This Technology Will Work

The highly anticipated Donkey Kong roller coaster attraction is poised to revolutionize theme park experiences by introducing groundbreaking technology known as the “Boom Coaster,” which is patented by Universal. Set to redefine thrill rides, this innovative design features a unique configuration where four riders are seated in a mine cart-shaped vehicle arranged in two rows two.

Its ingenious utilization of a hidden sideways track beneath the seemingly conventional track surface sets this attraction apart. As riders embark on their journey, they’ll be treated to the illusion of navigating treacherous terrain like the iconic video game series. Cleverly integrated launches will propel the mine carts into exhilarating leaps over what appears to be gaps in the track, perfectly mimicking the thrilling gameplay experience.

However, the magic lies in the seamless execution of this illusion. While riders feel the sensation of soaring over chasms, the coaster wheels will remain firmly planted on the concealed track below, cleverly obscured by intricately designed scenery. This groundbreaking approach enhances the ride’s immersive quality and ensures a safe and exhilarating experience for guests of all ages. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure with Donkey Kong like never before!

Different Ride, Same Technology – Epic Universe Nintendo World

Now, although the above patent and information regarding how the ride will work does pertain to the Donkey Kong coaster coming to Universal Studios Japan, you can see by the above image that Universal is using the same tech and patent to develop the new coaster coming to Universal Orlando Resort Epic Universe in 2025.

From the images provided by @Bioreconstruct on X, formally Twitter, we see this tech and how the guests will look and feel as if they are jumping track from one part of the ride to the other.

These images give us a fresh look at how Universal will use this brand-new technology to offer its guests something new to experience when the park opens in 2025. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will be a spectacle to behold once it’s open. The land will give kids of all ages and generations a chance to feel like they are within the video games they grew up with.

As we get closer to the opening date of this new theme park, Universal will undoubtedly release more images and videos showcasing official glimpses into these different new and vast lands that will capture the imagination of the entire planet (John Hammond, wink, wink).

For now, you can head over to Bioreconstruct on X and check out his weekly photo dumps showing up-close and personal views of these new lands coming soon to Epic Universe. Construction is well underway, and things are only getting better.

Return to Inside The Magic and check out more Universal news from your favorite writers. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Orlando will open in 2025. Did you know Universal Studios Florida is opening up DreamWorks land later this year? Super Mario isn’t the only new thing coming to Universal Orlando Resort.

What are your thoughts on this new ride technology coming soon to Japan and Orlando? Are you thrilled about the Epic Universe Nintendo World?