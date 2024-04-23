Legendary Universal Studios Ride Rumored to Close Permanently in 2025

A classic attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort is rumored to close soon.

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The Universal Orlando Resort features two incredible theme parks and a large district dedicated to all things shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests looking for a place to cool off can head over to Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando’s incredible water park resort. However, the core experience is found at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the resort’s two theme parks.

Here, guests will find classic and iconic theme park attractions like E.T. Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and Revenge of the Mummy, as well as modern, high-tech marvels like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

One of the resort’s more infamous attractions is Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. This “towering” thrill ride offers guests an intense roller coaster experience with a musical twist. As guests buckle in, they can pick the song that actually plays during the ride. Guests will hear their choice of song as they climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and barrel down the coaster’s track at 65 mph.

However, a new rumor suggests guests only have a little time left with this classic attraction.

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The latest rumor regarding Universal Orlando suggests that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will close permanently sometime in 2025. Firstly, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is relatively old, recently hitting the 15-year-old mark. The coaster first opened in 2009 and will most likely need significant refurbishments in order to continue operating.

As a result, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is notorious for breaking down and enduring long downtime. Many guests found themselves stranded earlier this year when the attraction broke down.

To make matters worse, in September 2023, Universal severely limited the number of songs guests could choose from. The catalog of songs went from 30 to just five, giving guests very little choice. Now, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit features the following five songs:

“Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Sandstorm” by Darude

“Waterloo” by ABBA

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” By Shania Twain

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Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is also now at the center of a lawsuit, with a guest claiming they suffered a severe injury while riding. The suit was filed in 2023, with a woman stating she endured a traumatic brain injury as a result of the coaster slamming her into her seat.

One of the other possible indications a change may be coming soon for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit lies with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest and most ambitious project. This massive new theme park was announced in 2019, with construction now entering the final stages. Epic Universe marks one of the most significant projects ever undertaken by Universal and, when complete, will feature dozens of new rides, experiences, lands, and attractions for guests to explore.

Epic Universe will join Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida when it opens in 2025, making the Universal Orlando Resort a must-see theme park destination. Epic Universe will also mean tougher competition for Walt Disney World, which is already one of Universal’s biggest competitors.

While Epic Universe will be a separate theme park experience, it would give Universal a great window to reevaluate Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s space at the resort.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? Would you miss Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit if it closed?