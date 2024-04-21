2024 Release Confirmed for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in Official Announcement

Pirates of the Caribbean is easily one of the most popular franchises out there, and now, fans of the franchise and characters will be able to dive into the swashbuckling fun once again, with the latest swashbuckling project.

The Insane Pirates of the Caribbean Success Story

The Pirates of the Caribbean film series set sail on a thrilling adventure across five movies (The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)), following Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), a witty and eccentric pirate captain with a knack for getting into trouble. The premise revolves around Jack’s misadventures on the high seas, often entangled with curses, supernatural elements, and the pursuit of legendary treasures.

Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow dominates the franchise. He’s the charismatic yet morally ambiguous heart of the story, constantly navigating alliances and betrayals. Orlando Bloom portrays Will Turner, a blacksmith drawn into the pirate world by love and duty, while Keira Knightley takes on the role of Elizabeth Swann, a strong-willed woman who becomes a pirate captain herself. Other notable characters include Geoffrey Rush’s villainous Captain Barbossa and Bill Nighy’s Davy Jones, a fearsome pirate captain cursed to ferry souls to the afterlife.

The Pirates of the Caribbean movies were a massive commercial success, grossing over $4.5 billion worldwide. This popularity led to a significant presence in Disney theme parks. The original Pirates of the Caribbean ride, the classic Disneyland attraction that predated the films, received an overhaul to incorporate characters and scenes from the movies. Parkgoers can now encounter Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, and other iconic elements from the film series while traversing the familiar dark boat ride at every Disney park around the globe.

The Next Pirates of the Caribbean Project

For years now, fans of the franchise have been waiting for where the story will take them next. While we do not have a movie release date just yet, we do have a Fortnite release timeline!

Fortnite news source HYPEX shared that the Pirates of the Caribbean walking Jack Sparrow emote character will be coming to the game this July!

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean is dropping this July, in S3 🔥

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean is dropping this July, in S3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9o3C2FTYnb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 19, 2024

We previously shared the news that there was a leak of a Pirates of the Caribbean x Fortnite collaboration, and since then, Epic Games, has not once denied the leak. So, it looks like Fortnite may be heading onto the high seas this summer.

Throughout the Halloween and Christmas seasons, Fortnite introduced Jack Skellington from Disney’s Nightmare Before Christmas as a playable option for players. He could be seen in his iconic Pumpkin King attire or donning the Sandy Claws costume, with Zero aiding in his flight.

Additionally, Fortnite has featured various characters from Star Wars, such as Darth Vader, and Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Ant-Man. Given the success of these licensing agreements within the game, it’s not unexpected that one of Disney’s beloved franchises, Pirates of the Caribbean, could also make its debut in Fortnite.

Will Johnny Depp Return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Sadly, this will likely be the one and only place where we can see Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in a new way in the foreseeable future.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard saga is a complex one. After a tumultuous marriage that ended in 2016, Heard filed a restraining order against Depp, alleging domestic violence. Depp denied the allegations and later countersued Heard for defamation.

The highly publicized trial in 2022 became a media frenzy. Both sides presented evidence and witnesses, with Depp alleging Heard’s accusations damaged his career. Depp lost film roles, most notably his signature character, Captain Jack Sparrow, in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Taking the stand, Depp emphatically denied Heard’s allegations and made a powerful statement about his stance on returning to Pirates: “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Ben Rottenborn asked the actor about it during his cross-examination last month. It was, Depp granted, correct.

While a Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean reboot was once in talks, it seems to be dead in the water. However, screenwriter Craig Mazin does have a script for a sixth Pirates film, and Disney seemingly likes the direction he took. “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

Most recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted at a possible franchise reboot with a new cast, separate from both Depp and the Robbie project. It seems the future of Pirates of the Caribbean remains uncertain, with the possibility of Depp returning completely shut off.

“It’s hard to tell. You don’t know, you really don’t know. You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you. But we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean reboot doesn’t necessarily slam the door on Johnny Depp’s return or the Margot Robbie project. Just like the interconnected universes of Sony’s Spider-Verse or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Pirates franchise could potentially encompass various storylines, including spin-offs and new narratives alongside the main series.

Depp himself has expressed openness to working with Disney again, once his legal issues with Amber Heard are settled. An anonymous source hinted that “anything is possible” and Depp might return “if the project is right.”

Bruckheimer has expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of bringing back Depp’s Jack Sparrow for further adventures. Addressing the prospect in February of last year, the producer stated:

“He’s just so good at what he does and actors recover from things like this,” Bruckheimer said back in February. “He’s a good individual, and he’s a caring individual. He’s somebody that you can rely on, and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist, and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”

For now, at least we have the Fortnite Jack Sparrow to look forward to!

Disney Dives into Fortnite

This collaboration comes on the heels of Disney’s announcement to join Fortnite in a much larger way.

In a significant development for the gaming industry, The Walt Disney Company announced a major partnership with Epic Games during their Q1 2024 earnings call. The collaboration involves a strategic investment of $1.5 billion by Disney, securing a minority stake in Epic Games. This move signals a major expansion for the popular battle royale title Fortnite.

The partnership will introduce a “multitude” of new experiences for Fortnite players. This could encompass entirely new in-game worlds to explore, along with the introduction of characters and storylines inspired by Disney’s expansive portfolio of intellectual properties.

This includes iconic franchises from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and many more.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

The collaboration promises to enhance the player experience in Fortnite by allowing them to “create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in innovative ways.” This strategic partnership between Disney and Epic Games has the potential to significantly reshape the gaming landscape.

Would you like to see Johnny Depp return to his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean?