Biden and Trump Hold Dueling Political Rallies at Disney World’s Hall of Presidents

It is another election year. While it feels like we just finished the last one, we will again have to vote for the President of the United States in seven short months.

The election combatants are all but set, with President Joe Biden representing the Democrats and former President Donald Trump representing the Republicans.

One would think that Walt Disney World would be free from partisan politics, but after its fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Disney and Disney World have recently become ground zero for political infighting.

This political infighting has taken on an odd new twist, with guests from both sides of the aisle cheering for their favorite politicians and booing those they dislike at Disney’s Hall of Presidents attraction in the Magic Kingdom.

These political showings at the Disney World attraction aren’t new, but given the hyper-political environment we live in, they have started to get downright nasty. Guests chant nicknames and slogans at the President Biden and former President Trump animatronics.

It started last week with guests posting on X (formerly Twitter) about former President Trump’s reception when he was introduced at the Magic Kingdom attraction. Most of the guests simply clapped when his name was called on the list of former presidents.

However, after the warm reception for former President Trump, guests booed President Joe Biden’s introduction. What started as clapping and booing escalated from there.

When former President Trump was introduced, some guests chanted, “Lock him up,” a reference to Trump’s ongoing “hush money” criminal trial in New York City. When President Biden was introduced, Trump supporters responded with a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

Some guests even went one step further by booing the introductions of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Walt Disney World does not explicitly prohibit guests from wearing merchandise that supports their preferred political candidate. Disney’s dress code says:

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.

While that is intentionally vague, it does not prohibit guests from wearing t-shirts or hats supporting President Biden or former President Trump. If a guest complained about someone wearing a political t-shirt, Disney could ask them to remove it, but that seems unlikely.

So, even though the election is months away, it is alive and well at Walt Disney World. It’s going to be a long seven months.

Should partisan politics be allowed at Disney World?