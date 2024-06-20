Minions to Swarm Universal for Entire Month, Theme Park Confirms

We have good news for Minions lovers (and bad news for Minions haters).

Since Despicable Me (2010) first premiered, attitudes toward the film’s breakout stars have been mixed, to say the least. Minions – the tiny, yellow, banana-loving henchmen of the franchise’s main character, Gru (Steve Carell) – were an instant viral hit, with some finding their antics hilarious and others rushing to join the Minion hate train.

Regardless of what team you’re on, there’s no denying that, a little bit like the plague, Minions are unavoidable. Over the past decade, they’ve fronted two spinoff films and even inspired entire theme park lands at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Beijing, and Universal Studios Japan (plus a sizeable section of the Upper Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood).

Within these lands, guests can explore Super Silly Fun Land (the amusement park frequented by Gru and his adopted daughters in Despicable Me), as well as ride Despicable Me Minion Mayhem – an animated simulator attraction that consistently generates long wait times.

As of summer 2023, Universal Studios Florida is also home to a Minion-inspired shooter attraction, Illumination’s Villain Con Minion Blast. This replaced Shrek 4-D but hasn’t exactly proven popular with Universal guests.

Just when you thought we’d reached peak Minions, a fourth Minion land will soon come to fruition. In late 2022, construction began on Universal Studios Singapore’s own Minion Land. Once it opens later this year, this will host its own version of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, as well as an unnamed flat ride that will apparently be unique to the park, plus a Despicable Me carousel.

A Mega Despicable Summer

Universal Studios Singapore has yet to fix an opening date, but the good news is that there’s plenty of Minions fun to tide guests over in the meantime. The park recently announced “A Mega Despicable Summer” – a summer-long celebration of all things Minions that will run from July 1 to August 11, 2024.

Tying in with the upcoming release of Despicable Me 4 (2024), this will take place in the park’s New York Street area, where giant inflatables of the film’s new Mega Minions (Mega Mel, Mega Dave, Mega Gus, and Mega Jerry) will be installed.

As per Attractions Magazine, new show, Mission: Mega, will allow guests to volunteer to be transformed into Mega humans (we do not know what this entails exactly). Most exciting of all, regular “Minionvasion” flash mob performances will sweep through New York Street, led by the Anti-Villain League Minions.

Guests will also be able to meet the Anti-Villain League Minions, as well as other select Despicable Me characters, such as Kevin, Stuart, Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes.

Food-wise, Universal Studios Singapore will offer specially-themed items at Pops! Popcorn Delights, Mel’s Drive-In, Star Snacks, KT’s Grill, and Loui’s Pizza. Minions merchandise featuring the “baby pit crew” Minions will also be available at Universal Studios Store and Minion Mart.

Do you think Universal theme parks need more Minions?