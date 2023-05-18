Universal Orlando Minions Retheme Bodes Ill for Next Attraction

The Minions are taking over the Universal Orlando Resort.

The Park shared official concept art today for the all-new Minions area coming to the Resort later this summer. Attractions include the Minion Cafe, Bake My Day, and the Villain-Con Minion Blast ride. While actual details about the ride are still unknown, the concept art suggests it’ll be a shooter-style ride, with Guests using blasters to interact with the ride. Fans immediately took to social media to point out the similarity to Men in Black: Alien Attack, asking if it would be the next attraction to go.

A Reddit post points out that Men in Black is, unfortunately, not a very relevant IP anymore, especially in comparison to something like the Minions and that the area it’s in could be put to better use for an attraction with updated technology. Comments were mixed, with some saying it’s their favorite ride and parts of it were just upgraded, and others saying that it uses parts that aren’t manufactured anymore and at the very least the ride could see a major refurbishment.

With Disney now owning The Simpsons, and the area already removed from the maps at Universal Studios Hollywood, it’s just a matter of time before Orlando loses the rights to the IP and rethemes the entire area. They could use Simpsons Land as an excuse to remove Men in Black as well, although there’s no official word on anything as of yet.

Over on Twitter, fans are actually asking for a different ride to receive a retheme, suggesting it would fit perfectly with the new Minions area. A post suggests that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit should be rethemed to the roller coaster from Despicable Me’s Super Silly Fun Land, suggesting that it would be the final piece to complete Universal Orlando’s own Super Silly Fun Land. Again, nothing has been mentioned about a retheme for Rip Ride Rockit, although it does seem like just a matter of time as it’s now the only major attraction in that area not themed to the Illuminations redesign.

What do you think about Men in Black or Rip Ride Rockit being the next attractions to go at Universal Orlando? Share your thoughts in the comments below!