Rumored Universal Dining Experience Now Confirmed

Not too long ago, I wrote an article on a rumored Universal dining experience that could go to Universal Orlando Resort, specifically to the Minions Land.

Evidence has surfaced, and sources have confirmed the new dining experience coming to Universal Studios Florida this summer.

Minions, Minions Everywhere

Coming this summer to the new and highly anticipated Minions Land inside of Universal Studios Florida, a unique dining experience, which is currently at Universal Beijing, is now set to open at Universal Orlando.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official Twitter tweeted the above photo, showcasing the top of the upcoming “Minions Cafe” with a brightly colored cupcake, looking very similar to a dining experience already located at Universal Beijing.

Alicia Stella on Twitter posted the above tweet, indicating that the new “Minions Cafe” will be Bake My Day, a sweets shop that will give Guests fresh and tasty baked good treats.

Bake My Day at Universal Beijing – New Universal Dining Experience

Themed after a sweet and baked goods shop in the hit Universal animated film Despicable Me 2 (2013), Bake My Day is your one-stop shop for all things lovely and baked for those Minions fans.

Universal Beijing in China currently has the shop where Guests visit the Park of the same name and theme, just like the movie.

You can satisfy your cravings while maintaining a lookout for villainous personnel throughout the Minions Land and enjoy treats straight from the hit film Despicable Me 2 (2013).

The New Minions Land Coming to Universal Studios Florida – Universal Dining Experience

Coming this summer to Universal Studios Florida, a new Minions land is bringing a unique attraction and dining experience to an existing Minion ride at the Park entrance.

The upcoming Minions Land is coming along great, with more construction as the new Land is due to open anytime soon! We expect the ride and cafe to open sometime in June or mid-July to appease the summer crowds.

The new attraction is Illumination’s Villian-Con Minion Blast (or Villain con minion blast for short).

The ride will be a walk-through interactive experience that will take Guests to “Villian-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet” – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

Are you pumped for this new Minions land opening soon at Universal Studios Florida?