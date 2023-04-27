New Dining Experience Rumored for Universal Orlando

A new and tasty dining experience could be heading to Universal Orlando Resort this year.

This comes in after Universal announced many awesome and exciting things coming to its Parks.

Here’s everything we know so far, and let’s find out what his mysterious yet tasty new dining experience will be.

Universal Orlando Resort Halloween Horror Nights Update and More

The only news to come out of Universal has been the official dates and tickets for the event, which will take place on select nights from September 1 through October 31.

Universal also released the tagline and some merchandise for fans to rave over. The slogan has never been used for marketing campaigns as an official motto.

The tagline for this year’s HHN is “See You In The Fog.” However, a recently viral TikTok video alleged that Universal “stole” the slogan from another famous theme Park. You can read all about that here.

Horror icon Chucky has also been officially announced to return to Universal Studios for this year’s HHN.

Besides the official news from Universal concerning HHN, there have been some pretty significant speculations and rumors surrounding the houses that could or could not be coming to HHN this year.

One of those rumors has been a Five Nights At Freddy’s House since the film is being produced and released by Universal Pictures this October.

Another rumor has been the possibility of a house inspired by a blues musician who sells his soul to the devil for fame. Not to mention a potential Lady Gaga-themed house as well.

The upcoming Minions Land is also coming along great, with more construction as the new Land is due to open anytime soon!

Aside from all the news above, Universal is also adding a new dining experience already capturing hearts (and sweet tooths) at Universal Beijing.

Bake My Day Dining Experience Potentially Coming to Universal Orlando

Bake My Day, a unique sweet shop inside Universal Beijing is potentially coming to Universal Orlando.

Alicia Stella on Twitter, @AliciaStella, posted a tweet yesterday saying the following:

Area on back corner of future Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida is rumored to be ‘Bake My Day’ sweet shop. Compare roofline under construction to the same shop in Universal Beijing. pic.twitter.com/z4P1739dyg — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) April 26, 2023

Based on the tweet by the theme Park insider and enthusiast, the rumor claims that the sweets shop is rumored to take shape at the back of the soon-to-come Minions Cafe, currently under construction.

The sweets shop is described as follows:

Satisfy your cravings while keeping a lookout for villains at Bake My Day, the sweet shop from Illumination’s Despicable Me 2 that promises delectable delights for all true fans!

The description comes from the official Universal Beijing website.

Adding this sweet shop would make sense as the dining experience’s baked goods are tailored and focused around the film Despicable Me 2 (2013).

With the new Minions Land taking shape in Universal Studios, this is the perfect addition to the new land.

With a new attraction, life, land, and now a sweet shop, the Minions will take over many Universal Studios.

What are your thoughts on the rumored sweets shop heading to Universal Orlando?

Are you thrilled about the Minions Land coming to Universal Studios?

Let us know in the comments below.