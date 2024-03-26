Universal Character Inappropriately Touches Guest

A Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Pass holder’s mission to meet all of the characters at the Southern California theme park was thwarted last weekend after an uncomfortable meet-and-greet left her shaken.

Character meet-and-greets are most frequently associated with the Universal parks’ main competitors, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. But in the decade since the Wizarding World of Harry Potter shot Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort to the popularity of the Disney theme parks, Universal has upped its character game.

At Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, guests can meet Kung Fu Panda, characters from Trolls (2016), The Simpsons, Marvel Super Hero Island icons, Spongebob and his friends, and more. Universal Studios Hollywood features encounters with Shrek and friends, video game heroes in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dreamworks Animation favorites, and more.

Of course, neither Universal park would be complete without one of the most popular animated film franchises of all time: Despicable Me (2010). On both coasts, guests can greet Gru, Agnes, Margo, Edith, and multiple Minions.

TikTok user @willuigi recently went on a meet-and-greet adventure, aiming to take awkward .5-zoom photos with every character at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Annual Pass holder met Toad, Princess Peach, Shrek, and Princess Fiona before her plan went south. The guest shared this video of her uncomfortable interaction with Gru and a Minion:

The encounter made the guest so shaken that she didn’t think to take the photo she came for.

“Gru like grabbed my hand and caressed my fingers???” the guest wrote. “And I spent the rest of the day just confused (and fled before taking the .5 with them).”

Luckily, the guest was able to laugh about her experience. Thousands of commenters commiserated with her.

“When I went to Disney World I had to sit down because my feet were hurting so bad and Eeyore came up to me and kept bonking me in the back of my head with [its] nose,” @gummysugarstar recalled. “The nose is hard plastic so it hurt.”

“Me but with Vanellope kissing the side of my head,” @sheriffbrody75 wrote.

Some commenters even shared awkward experiences with other Despicable Me characters.

“This happened to be but with Agnes from Despicable Me,” said @.courts_. “It was so odd.”

“When I was like nine one of the minions picked me up and tried to carry me away,” @.lilac.haze replied.

Though this guest wasn’t upset by her experience, guests should feel safe to report inappropriate interactions with Universal team members. Speak with Guest Services if you’re uncomfortable with behavior from Universal characters, other employees, or fellow guests.

Have you had strange experiences with any Universal characters? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.