‘Shrek 5’ Could Suffer Drastic Changes Following Popular Comedian’s Demands Ahead of Role Reprisal

The upcoming sequel in the Shrek franchise could suffer drastic changes, as a celebrated comedian has confirmed this strict condition before reprising his role in the movie series.

Since its first film premiere in 2001, the Shrek franchise has amassed a massive following worldwide. With an original storyline, beloved characters, and hilarious jokes that undoubtedly went over our heads when we were younger, it’s no surprise the unorthodox fairy tale has remained popular for over twenty years.

The franchise has spawned four original movies featuring the beloved ogre (remember, ogres are like onions) and his companions, multiple short films, and a spinoff movie series featuring Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots. Still, Shrek’s tale is far from over.

Related: Beloved Child Actor, 46, Found Dead Alongside Service Dog

Earlier this month, DreamWorks Animation shocked millions of fans worldwide by announcing that an all-new installment in the Shrek franchise was “Not too Far, Far Away,” revealing that Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Related: Disney Legend Lays Motionless on Stage as Theme Park Guests Watch

While the sequel will have to fence off the competition upon its premiere, DreamWorks revealed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz would reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona, respectively, in this new installment, delighting guests even more.

Regretfully, the Shrek franchise was recently struck by a tragedy after Jerzy Stuhr, the Polish voice actor for Donkey, passed away at the age of 77.

The franchise is once again making international headlines, as celebrated Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez has come forward to address the reprisal of his role as Donkey in the upcoming Shrek movie, confirming he has one demand to participate in the project.

Related: Disney World Removed a Ton of Free Services, Leaving Guests Feeling Nickel and Dimed

Imagen Televisión (@imagentv) recently shared an exclusive interview with the comedian. He claimed he had received a phone call earlier that day and commented he had been contacted to be in Shrek 5. “However, I set my conditions,” Derbez added.

Derbez firmly stated, “I asked them to let me be the one to adapt the original script. Why would I do it if they didn’t let me adapt the script?” You can see a video of this short interview (in Spanish) below or click here to watch it.

(Translated) EXCLUSIVE! Will @eugenioderbezoficial be a part of #Shrek5? The actor tells ALL! Soon in @elminutoque

Related: Disney Quietly Relocates Operations from Florida, Putting DeSantis Alliance in Jeopardy

Derbez’s request could mean that the script for the upcoming installment could undergo severe changes. But Shrek fans in the United States worry not; these changes would only be noticeable in the dubbed version for Latin America.

The comedian undoubtedly wants to ensure that the script for the new Shrek 5 will preserve the characteristic humor that has made the franchise’s previous installments so popular in Latin America.

Whether DreamWorks will agree to Eugenio Derbez’s condition for returning to the Shrek franchise remains to be seen. However, the Mexican comedian’s undeniable enthusiasm for the project gives fans in Latin America high hopes.

Related: National Advisory: All Disney World Visitors Officially Required to Cancel Trips Due to Invading Safety Threat

Shrek’s popularity has transcended the silver screen, with the beloved ogre being featured in multiple shows and attractions at Universal Studios theme parks worldwide.

Shrek’s Far Far Away Land at Universal Studios Singapore invites parkgoers to explore a recreation of Fiona’s kingdom, complete with Donkey’s live show and opportunities to meet beloved characters.

Similarly, at Universal Studios Beijing, guests can meet Shrek, Princess Fiona, Puss in Boots, Prince Charming, and the Fairy Godmother. You can see a video of some of these characters on parade posted by @abigailmoffettyoung below or click here to watch it.

Prince Charming is on the scene! #shrek #fyp #universal #themepark

Related: ‘Jurassic World 4’ Reveals First Official Dinosaur in Brand-New Teaser

Of course, Universal Orlando Resort couldn’t fall behind and just opened DreamWorks Land, which recreated Shrek’s swamp as well as a swamp-tastic play area for kids, as well as an outhouse slide that farts as you go down it in true ogre fashion. Here, guests can chomp on a Shrekzel (Shrek-shaped pretzel with green cheese), eat a Donkey popsicle, and meet Donkey, Shrek, and Fiona.

DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida also features attractions inspired by other popular franchises like Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Are you excited about Shrek 5 premiering in 2026? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!