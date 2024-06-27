‘Shrek 5’ Fate Revealed as Eddie Murphy Confirms Departure

Eddie Murphy, comedy legend and prominent Hollywood actor, has revealed the fate of the next installment in the Shrek franchise. He’s also confirmed some shocking news about his departure from the film. Here’s what we know.

‘Shrek 5’ Fate Confirmed and Addressed by Eddie Murphy

According to Variety, in a recent interview with Collider, Eddie Murphy disclosed that he has already started voice recording for Shrek 5 and will soon work on a Donkey spinoff film. This aligns with an April 2023 report by Variety, which mentioned that Universal and DreamWorks Animation were considering a fifth Shrek movie featuring the original cast (Murphy as Donkey, Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona) and a standalone Donkey film for Murphy. Murphy’s latest comments confirm that these projects are indeed moving forward.

“We started doing [‘Shrek 5’] months ago,” Murphy told Collider. “I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. ‘Shrek’ is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a ‘Shrek,’ and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].” Murphy clarified that both movies are not being made at the time, adding: “I started recording ‘Shrek,’ I think it’s coming out in 2025. And we’re doing a Donkey one next.”

The Shrek franchise, which released four feature films between 2001 and 2010, established DreamWorks Animation as a leading studio. The original Shrek (2001) grossed $487 million globally and won the first Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Shrek 2 (2004) achieved even greater success, earning $928 million. Both films were also contenders for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010) received less critical acclaim, they still performed well at the box office, grossing $813 million and $752 million worldwide, respectively. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy expressed his enthusiasm for reprising his role as Donkey, stating he would do a fifth “Shrek” movie “in two seconds” if asked.

“I love Donkey,” Murphy said. “You know, they did ‘Puss in Boots’ movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey. … I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another ‘Shrek’ in two seconds.” The most recent addition to the Shrek universe was the 2022 film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which grossed $485 million worldwide.

Eddie Murphy’s confirmation that Shrek 5 and a Donkey spinoff are in development signifies a significant revival and expansion for the Shrek film franchise. This development promises to rejuvenate the beloved series, which has remained a staple in animated film history since its inception in 2001. With Murphy, Mike Myers, and Cameron Diaz reprising their iconic roles, fans can anticipate a return to the humor and charm that defined the earlier films.

Introducing a Donkey-centric movie indicates a strategic move to explore and deepen the universe, potentially attracting nostalgic audiences and new viewers. This dual approach of continuing the main storyline while expanding with character-focused narratives suggests that DreamWorks Animation aims to solidify the big, loveable Green Orge as a long-term franchise with diverse storytelling possibilities, ensuring its relevance and appeal for years.

