Universal Trumps Disney: Groundbreaking Development Confirms Expansion Set To Open Ahead of Schedule

Universal Orlando Resort has just made an official announcement that trumps the latest news of Walt Disney World Annual Passholder previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Move over, Bayou; it’s time for Shrek time.

Universal Studios Florida Confirms DreamWorks Land To Open Ahead of Schedule for Exclusive Guests

The most recent addition at Universal Orlando Resort has finally received its opening date. DreamWorks Land, offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in the worlds of Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Trolls, is scheduled to debut on June 14. Alongside this exciting update for DreamWorks Land, Universal also unveiled three new experiences set to arrive at the theme park this summer. These include a new projection show on Hogwarts Castle, the most extensive daytime parade to date, and a fresh nighttime spectacle at the lagoon.

The theme park provided a sneak peek into the brand-new DreamWorks Land earlier this year, showcasing concept renderings depicting various areas inspired by beloved DreamWorks Animation characters and films. Universal initially announced the creation of the new land in July 2023. Visitors can look forward to family-friendly coaster rides, interactive play areas, live entertainment, and character meet-and-greets.

According to a press release from Universal Orlando Resort, “As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village, and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse.” Additionally, guests will discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads, and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters.

Psst, Hey Passholders, You’re Getting Exclusive Early Access to DreamWorks Land!

If you’re a Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholder (UOAP), you might have gotten an email today confirming the news of Passholder previews announced for DreamWorks land. If you haven’t already, check your inbox now! (or your spam). Save the Date: Exclusive Passholder Preview for DreamWorks Land! Get ready to secure your spot on May 21 for you and up to eight fellow Passholders to explore the all-new DreamWorks Land. Select your preferred time slot from May 24 to May 27. Keep an eye out for further instructions on how to book your reservation.

Remember, folks: Ensure you have your Pass (along with your chosen companions’ Passes/ID numbers) when reserving your desired date and time.

Universal Orlando Resort has taken a significant stride ahead of Disney World with the announcement of DreamWorks Land. This addition introduces guests to beloved DreamWorks Animation characters and movies, offering immersive experiences that rival Disney’s offerings. With attractions like a family-friendly coaster, live entertainment, and character meet-and-greets, Universal Orlando Resort provides an all-encompassing experience for visitors.

Additionally, including unique treats, interactive play areas, and themed entertainment further enhances the appeal of DreamWorks Land. This move underscores Universal’s commitment to innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences, potentially positioning it as a formidable competitor to Disney World’s offerings.

DreamWorks Land is set to debut at Universal Studios Florida on June 14, 2024, transforming the former Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone area near E.T.dventure. This new edition promises interactive experiences, character encounters, live shows, and delectable treats for all ages. Within DreamWorks Land, guests can explore themed zones inspired by popular films such as Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda:

Poppy’s Playground: A shaded play area featuring climbing and bouncing structures beneath a towering 20-foot mushroom. Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp: An immersive play zone with interactive elements like water cannons, dump buckets, and oversized fans. Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres: A specially designed play area tailored for the youngest ogres.

Universal Orlando Resort will also unveil a captivating nighttime lagoon show titled “CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular” on the same day. This show, debuting alongside DreamWorks Land, will pay homage to iconic scores and scenes from Universal’s blockbuster films, including Shrek, Trolls, and Harry Potter.