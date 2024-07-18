Universal Shutdown: Florida Park Officially Closing 25-Year-Old Attraction In Just Five Months

Universal Orlando Resort has recently confirmed multiple attraction closures, including the iconic Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort will transform the Central Florida theme park landscape forever when it opens its brand new third gate, Universal’s Epic Universe, in 2025.

Bringing new lands, new attractions, and a new hotel to the Universal empire, Epic Universe is set to be a real challenge to Florida’s other leading resort–Walt Disney World.

Disney is under pressure of late. With a massive fanbase and dedicated following, Disney’s movements are constantly monitored, and recently, their actions have not gone down all that well.

From price increases and the rebrand of Disney Genie+ not three years after its launch to the removal and retheme of Splash Mountain and its stagnant park expansion plans, Disney World has come under fire more often than not.

For Universal, it’s a different story, though. Not only will Epic Universe bring the likes of the Classic Monsters brand and How to Train Your Dragon franchise to the Sunshine State, but the Comcast-owned company is also set to debut two other new experiences in the United States.

First, Las Vegas, Nevada, will gain an all-year-round horror experience called Universal Horror Unleashed, based on the parks’ ever-popular Halloween Horror Nights events. And in the South, Universal Kids will join the portfolio sometime in the near future, located in Frisco, Texas.

While all this heats up, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood continue to entertain guests day in and day out. Whether it’s at Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, those visiting the Central Florida location have many options when it comes to attractions and experiences.

Soon, though, a handful of fan-favorite rides will be out of action for guests.

Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed that several attractions will close soon. First up will be Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which will close on October 1, 2024, and stay closed until January 2, 2025.

Me-Ship, The Olive will close to all guests from October 21, 2024, through December 4, 2024, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge Rat Barges will also shut its doors for maintenance from January 24, 2025 through March 15, 2025.

Sandwiched between both of these Universal’s Islands of Adventure closures is the famed Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is a staple of the Universal park experience. It has entertained guests since 1999, following the blockbuster release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993 (a film based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 science-fiction novel of the same name).

Jurassic Park River Adventure is located in the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure, where it is joined by the recent roller coaster addition Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Pteranodon Flyers. The latter closed earlier this year and is still on indefinite hiatus, along with The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Jurassic Park River Adventure’s closure will not be as long as those for attractions like Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge Rat Barges. It will take place over 18 days from January 6 through January 23. The full list of upcoming ride closures can be viewed on the official Universal Orlando Resort website here.

If Pteranodon Flyers does not reopen by January 2025, the already consistently busy Jurassic World VelociCoaster will have to handle more guests than usual.

It’s not unusual for Universal Orlando Resort to shutter water-based rides in the winter months. While it’s unlikely to be too cold to ride, guest demand will likely be significantly less compared to the hotter spring and summer periods.

There are currently no plans in motion to bring more of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises to the Universal theme parks. With all eyes on Epic Universe’s new lands (Celestial Park, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Burk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter–Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD), chances are nothing major will be announced for the existing parks quite yet.

That said, with Universal Pictures fast-tracking a new Jurassic World movie, could a new update or overlay make its way to Florida?

Jurassic World 4 stars Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame) and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Wicked) and is scheduled to be released in July 2025.

