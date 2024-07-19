Six Flags Forced To Cease All Actions Effective Immediately, Government Releases Urgent Notice

Following its billion-dollar merger, the government has stepped in, forcing Six Flags to cease all actions effective immediately.

Six Flags recently made nationwide headlines following a billion-dollar merger with Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

The merger has made Six Flags Entertainment Corporation the most prominent theme park operator in North America, with an impressive portfolio of 42 locations, including amusement parks and water parks in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additionally, the theme park mogul is extending its international market with a multi-million-dollar theme park being developed in Qiddiya, Six Flags Qiddiya, set to be the company’s first theme park outside the continent.

Unfortunately, one of the company’s projects was halted immediately after the local government issued a stringent notice.

In efforts to provide new experiences for all guests and keep up with the company’s international standards, Six Flags Mexico recently revealed plans to develop an all-new “A Type roller coaster” in the theme park.

However, the news did not have the expected response, as residents quickly protested against the project, which would require a massive act of deforestation to build the new attraction.

The Ministry of Environment quickly took notice of these protests and issued a stern statement addressing the situation and informing Six Flags of the rejection of this project, forcing the company to halt all actions indefinitely.

Through X (formerly known as Twitter), @SEDEMA_CDMX shared the following statement:

(Translated) In response to the concerns of neighbors and users of the involved area about the Project deemed “A Type Roller Coaster,” promoted by Six Flags Mexico, we confirm that there is no authorization. In the past meeting, we informed Six Flags-Mexico that the demolition of the proposed trees would not be authorized and asked the company to present a different proposal for the site of its new attraction, such as in an area of the park’s parking lot.

En una última reunión, informamos a Six Flags-México que no se autorizará el derribo del arbolado planteado y que presentara una propuesta diversa sobre el sitio para instalar su nueva atracción, como por ejemplo, en algún área del estacionamiento. 2/2🧵 pic.twitter.com/YVtZVfSgMD — Secretaría del Medio Ambiente (@SEDEMA_CDMX) July 15, 2024

Additionally, the Ministry posted the following statement:

(Translated) Mexico City’s Ministry of Environment (SEDEMA), though the General Management of Environmental Impact and Regulation Evaluation (DGEIRA), reiterates that there is no authorization regarding the Project deemed “A Type Roller Coaster,” promoted by Six Flags Mexico. It is worth mentioning that said project is not listed as a major construction project but as an intervention to create a new theme park attraction. However, SEDEMA requested that Six Flags announce the project during an engagement period with neighbors and users of the involved area, which will inform them in detail about the project’s objective. Related: Federal Action Demanded After Amusement Park Crisis at Cedar Point In the past meeting, SEDEMA informed Six Flags-Mexico that the office did not approve the demolition of the proposed trees and requested a different proposal for the site of its new attractions, such as an area of the park’s parking lot. SEDEMA reiterates its commitment to Mexico City’s residents to continue enforcing the legal instruments in environmental politics stated in the current regulations to preserve and restore the ecological balance and protect the environment.

The proposed presentation of the potential new roller coaster is not new in the industry.

Disneyland Resort and Universal Destinations & Experiences have carried out similar processes of local engagement as part of the development of DisneylandForward and the potential theme park and resort project in the United Kingdom, respectively.

Six Flags has not announced a schedule for a similar process in Mexico following the indefinite cease of the project’s development. However, the international company will undoubtedly jump into action soon, aiming to continue improving the guest experience at the only Six Flags theme park in Latin America.

The billion-dollar merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company has triggered all sorts of changes and improvements throughout the company and its theme parks, including new policies and measures that have sparked debate online.

Unfortunately, unruly incidents continue to be reported at Six Flags-owned theme parks, with a family being violently assaulted at Six Flags New England and rushed to the emergency room.

What do you think about this urgent notice? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments below!