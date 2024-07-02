Disneyland Dethroned, New Company Takes Over California With Multiple Theme Parks

Disneyland has officially been dethroned as a new company takes over Southern California with multiple theme parks.

Since its opening in 1955, Disneyland Resort has been a staple of family fun in Southern California and the United States. However, an ambitious merger deal has dethroned Walt Disney’s original Disney Resort, taking over the Golden State with multiple theme parks starting today.

In 2023, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Six Flags sparked a divisive conversation among theme park enthusiasts by announcing a multi-million-dollar merger.

The ambitious move quickly ignited speculation about the future of over a dozen theme parks and their operations, concerning investors and annual pass holders of both companies.

However, Six Flags and Cedar Fair continued pushing forward on the merger deal, gaining the approval of the U.S. Department of Justice and setting a resolution date for the ambitious move.

Earlier today, the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that the merger between Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has officially been completed.

The multi-million-dollar merger created North America’s largest and most diverse amusement park operator, which officially started operating under the Six Flags name today, July 1.

While the merger could kick off a promising future for the impressive portfolio of 42 locations, including amusement parks and water parks, the move raised concerns in Southern California.

The proximity of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia suggested that the new theme park company could be forced to sell one of these properties to encourage competition in the Southern California theme park and entertainment industry.

However, a recent report by the Orange County Register revealed that the merger wouldn’t force the sale of either of these amusement parks despite both parks being the most visited in each of their former chains.

The report stated that Cedar Fair and Six Flags had coexisted and competed in the Southern California region for decades and added that while the parks share some fans, being on opposite sides of the Los Angeles metropolis could be one of the reasons that prompted the operation of both under the new Six Flags company.

“There are plenty of differences between the two parks. Knott’s has long positioned itself as one of America’s oldest theme parks with themed lands akin to Disneyland,” said Brady MacDonald, the OC Register’s resident theme park expert. He added, “Magic Mountain is a ‘steel park’ that brags about having more roller coasters than any other amusement park in the world.”

Whether or not this decision will be permanent is yet to be seen, as having two theme parks in close proximity and a handful more in the state could give Six Flags Entertainment Corporation the upper hand in the region and stir debate about a possible monopoly.

Journalist Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) posted about the news of the official kickoff of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a map of the company’s combined theme park locations, including Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

It’s official … the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has been formed. Below is a new combined park map of all of the Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks….in total 42 amusement/water parks. More info here: https://investors.sixflags.com/overview/default.aspx

The new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation boasts a jaw-dropping portfolio of 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, attracting 48 million visitors yearly.

The company is also developing an amazing $200M theme park in Qiddiya, which will be Six Flags’ first theme park outside the continent.

Six Flags stated that the extensive network will allow the company to reach more guests than ever before, offering unique and immersive experiences catering to all ages and entertainment preferences. The new enterprise reportedly holds an approximate value of $8 billion, putting it in the perfect position for future growth.

“Our enhanced financial flexibility will enable us to invest in new rides, attractions, food and beverage options, and state-of-the-art consumer technologies,” the official Six Flags Entertainment Corporation website states.

“These investments are designed to grow attendance, increase per capita spending and enhance profitability, ensuring that each visit to our parks is more exciting and memorable than the last.”

While no immediate changes have been made for Knott’s Berry Farm or Six Flags Magic Mountain, the new company’s ambitious plans undoubtedly have fans looking forward to a promising future at their favorite Southern California theme park.

Do you expect any changes to come to Knott’s Berry Farm or Six Flags Magic Mountain soon as a result of this ambitious merger deal? Share your opinion with our readers in the comments below!