Mass Absence at Disney: Advisory Urges Thousands to Remain Home, Cancel Vacations

It seems that guests are no longer willing to go to Walt Disney World Resort.

Since its inception in 1971, Walt Disney World has undergone a substantial transformation, not only in its attractions but also in its pricing structure. This report investigates the concerning trend of escalating costs across the resort, and its potential consequences for guest accessibility.

In 1971, a visit to Walt Disney World was significantly more affordable, with adult admission costing a mere $3.50. Today, however, peak season tickets for Magic Kingdom can reach a staggering $184, representing a monumental increase of 5157.14%. This trend extends far beyond individual tickets. Annual passes, previously viewed as economical options, have also witnessed continuous price hikes, further eroding budget-conscious options.

The true cost of a Disney World vacation extends far beyond park entry. Previously considered “budget-friendly” resorts like All-Star Music, Movies, or Sports, which once offered nightly rates around $85, now approach a staggering $200. This price surge is not limited to accommodations. Food and beverage prices consistently rise, and complimentary offerings like Magical Express and free Magic Bands have been discontinued.

The free FastPass system, which once allowed guests to avoid long wait times for select attractions, has been replaced by a series of paid services. Disney Genie+ and its soon-to-be successor, the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass, all require additional expenditure exceeding $30 per person per day (sometimes nearly $40) during peak seasons. This shift adds another layer of expense to a Disney World visit, potentially hindering wait times for those unwilling or unable to pay.

Considering these cumulative increases, families aiming for an economic week at Walt Disney World Resort should be prepared to budget upwards of $6,000. This significant sum includes park tickets, accommodations, food, and some souvenirs but may not encompass character meals, merchandise beyond essentials, or other paid experiences, potentially limiting the full Disney World experience.

The recent opening of 2025 reservations revealed a further price increase on theme park tickets. The base price, once $109, has risen to $119, reflecting an overall increase of roughly $5-$10 per day. This contradicts CEO Bob Iger’s previous criticisms of the aggressive pricing strategies under his predecessor. Iger had publicly acknowledged guest frustration with rising ticket costs and emphasized maintaining accessibility as a core Disney value.

As of February 2025, base ticket prices for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom range from $169 to a high of $189 per person per day. This represents a significant increase compared to February 2024, where the highest price point for Magic Kingdom was $174. Iger’s stated goal upon returning to CEO was to “maintain that brand value of accessibility.” However, the recent price hikes suggest a potential shift in priorities.

These price hikes can significantly impact families. For example, a family of four could face an additional $50 per day, translating to a significant $200 extra for a four-day park visit. This additional cost could have previously covered essential aspects of a Disney vacation, such as snacks, character meals, souvenirs, or other desired activities.

Walt Disney World vacations have become considerably more expensive over the years. While some may argue that these pricing strategies ensure park quality and limit overcrowding, others may find the cost increasingly prohibitive. It remains to be seen if future decisions align with CEO Iger’s stated goal of ensuring accessibility to the “most magical place on earth.” This report highlights the need for a balanced approach that prioritizes guest affordability without compromising the park experience.

Multiple reports have now shared that when it comes to the American theme parks, Disney is no longer on top.

A new report by InsureandGo, a UK-based travel insurance company, examined “Come Back” scores, a metric indicating visitors’ desire to return to a location.

The study analyzed over 450 landmarks worldwide, and Dollywood, the theme park nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, secured the top spot with an impressive score of 94 out of 100 during the winter of 2023 or early 2024. This enthusiasm persisted into the spring and summer months, with a remarkable 83.1% of visitors planning a staycation during that period.

Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards have named Dollywood the best theme park in the United States, surpassing Disney World.

Now, the latest study by Home to Go has also ranked all of the American theme parks. The study notes, “From California to North Carolina and everywhere in between, HomeToGo has done the loop-the-loops through the latest prices at the biggest and most beloved parks across America. Covering 42 parks in 22 states, taking into account each park’s affordability and the sheer number of rides and attractions, this thrilling guide will help you plan a theme park adventure that won’t make your savings take a plunge!”

Below is the top 10 list for the best theme parks, based on cost, and overall attractions.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Cedar Point Six Flags Great America Hersheypark Adventureland Kings Island Six Flags Fiesta Texas Wild Adventures Fun Spot America Themepark – Orlando Six Flags America

Disney World did make the list. However, it came in 33rd place, with Magic Kingdom. EPCOT came in 36, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 37, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 39. With many of the regional theme parks of America beating out the most magical place on earth, it is clear that many are now choosing to no longer spend thousands on a Disney vacation.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure were even further down the list, at the 40 and 41 spots.

Cost likely is a massive reason for this,

Lending Tree surveyed over 2,000 U.S. consumers and found that 45% of parents bringing their children under 18 to the theme park resort have incurred Disney-related debt. This represents a 33% increase from 2022, when only 18% of respondents reported such debt.

On average, parents of young children accumulated $1,983 in Disney-related debt. Approximately 65% attributed the debt to unplanned food-related expenses, 48% to transportation costs, and 47% to accommodation expenses.

While some guests have gone into debt, thousands of others have taken Disney’s excessive price hikes as a hint from the House of Mouse to stay home. We have even seen a decline in crowds during peak seasons in 2024, which was typically never the case.

While Disney World is not likely to close or go out of business anytime soon, the theme park giant is constantly being tested by its rivals, such as Universal Orlando Resort, and the Universal theme parks as a whole, who have been expanding not only in Orlando with the soon-to-open Epic Universe, an entirely new theme park, but other theme parks like Universal Kids Resort in Texas, Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round Halloween Horror Nights in Las Vegas, and Universal Great Britain, the new U.K. theme park in development.

In order to stay on top of the leaderboard, Disney will likely have to make a lot of shifts. As we can now see, the Six Flags of the World are now on top, and Mickey Mouse is struggling to survive.

What do you think should reign at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to the best theme park in America?