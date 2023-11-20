Walt Disney World Experience Hits Record-High Price

As Thanksgiving week starts, Walt Disney World pricing is back to its record-high price point.

Over the last few years, the Walt Disney World experience has changed significantly. However, one of the biggest changes was the introduction of Disney Genie. This service allows guests to use the My Disney Experience app on their smartphone and plan out their day. Guests can use Disney Genie free of charge, but to get the most out of the feature, they will need to upgrade to Disney Genie+.

Disney Genie+ allows users to book reservations for dies and attractions, among other things. Previously, guests could manage and create FastPass reservations for free, but now must pay for Genie+ to do so. This system has been incredibly controversial since it was first revealed for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. One of the biggest issues guests have with the service is that the cost of Disney Genie+ varies day by day, meaning guests never really know how much they will need to spend in order to book reservations.

This means that Disney can change and alter the price of Disney Genie+ depending on the time of year and how crowded the parks are.

We’ve seen Disney raise the price of Genie+ significantly in the last year, with the service hitting its record-high price once again. Ahead of Thanksgiving week, Disney has raised the price of Genie+ back to the highest price point we have ever seen. The multi-park option is $35 per guest, as is the Magic Kingdom option. Disney Genie+ hit $35 earlier this year, and this price point remains the highest we have seen so far.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios have all seen price increases as well, all going up by $8 and $9.

Guests who do not want to purchase the full Disney Genie+ experience can simply purchase Individual Lightning Lanes, which act as single-use FastPass options. While guests are not tied down to buying Genie+ for a full day, Individual Living Lane prices are often quite high.

All of the Individual Lightning Lane Purchases have risen by a couple of dollars today, along with the rise in the price of Genie+. Guests will be paying $16 to ride Avatar Flight of Passage, $17 for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, $12 for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, $25 for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and $20 for TRON Lightycle / Run $20.

Will you be buying Disney Genie+? What do you think about the current system?