Magic Kingdom Park Ceases Most Operations, Ejects Guests in Crisis

Last week, Magic Kingdom Park guests had a not-so-magical time at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” as the Central Florida Disney park’s attractions melted down simultaneously. One Walt Disney World Resort guest shared her experience evacuating or getting stuck on numerous rides within a few hours.

A lot is changing at Magic Kingdom Park. On June 28, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens to the public, ending its months-long retheme from Splash Mountain.

The new-and-improved Country Bear Musical Jamboree premieres in Frontierland next month. Its Liberty Square neighbor, the Hall of Presidents, could close for refurbishment as soon as November, pending the 2024 United States presidential election results.

Looking ahead, Walt Disney Imagineering has big plans for the original Central Florida Disney park. Tortuga Tavern restaurant recently closed, likely to make way for a promised Pirates of the Caribbean bar. Part of CEO Bob Iger’s promised multi-billion-dollar investment in the Disney parks is said to be earmarked for “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” a massive expansion that would feature characters from Coco (2017) and more.

Unfortunately, the present-day Magic Kingdom is suffering. TikTok user @timeasmiles recently shared her negative experience at the home of Cinderella Castle:

First, the Disney Park guest tried to ride Space Mountain. Before they boarded, all parties were evacuated from the attraction and given free Lightning Lane passes.

Then, the pair bought Individual Lightning Lanes for TRON Lightcycle / Run. The Tomorrowland roller coaster broke down before they arrived. The guests suspected a power outage in Tomorrowland but decided to try the Peoplemover.

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover stopped twice while the guests were on board. They didn’t have to evacuate but spent far longer on the ride than intended.

Finally, the guests’ luck turned. They rode Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and TRON Lightcycle / Run without delays.

The pair decided to walk onto Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin to end their day at Magic Kingdom Park. Unfortunately, it broke down while they were on board, but they didn’t have to evacuate.

To make matters worse, a special event at Magic Kingdom forced most guests out of the theme park at 7:00 p.m.

“This was crazy,” the guest concluded.

Have multiple attractions ever broken down during your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your unlucky experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.