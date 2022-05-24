Disney Park Opens “In Meltdown,” Multiple Major Attractions Closed

Walt Disney World is the Most Magical Place on Earth, but that doesn’t mean things don’t go wrong. Attractions that run thousands of times a day break down, and wait times get long in the Florida heat.

That’s what happened for Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning, who entered the Disney Park at rope drop only to find two of the Park’s major attractions were broken down. This led to triple-digit wait times for the remaining popular rides in the Park.

This morning, Twitter user @Robbybottoms shared his experience when he entered the Park to find Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror were both down. He couldn’t wait to Park hop at 2 p.m. when the Park Reservation system allowed. He wrote:

Hollywood Studios is in meltdown…Rise of the Resistance is down and Tower of Terror was 101 at park opening. It’s hard to find a standby queue that not in the triple digits. Time to park hop outta here. Until then, Baseline Taphouse to the rescue!

It seems like this Guest still enjoyed his morning at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but it led some Disney fans to pine for more rides at the Park.

Twitter user @GregWiggleton wrote:

It especially needs non-headliner rides. Something that won’t get someone to go to Disney World, but certainly if they are already there might ride. Aka, no Rise or Slinky or Tower of Terror. It’s so bad, esp HS.

User @ScottSmithy agreed, wondering why some Disney fans would argue against adding more attractions to Walt Disney World. He wrote:

But the thing is, why argue? Even if you think wdw doesn’t need more rides ( it does) why would you argue AGAINST adding more stuff to do?

According to the Walt Disney World mobile app, both Twilight ZoneTower of Terror and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are operating as of 1 p.m. EST. Tower of Terror has a 110-minute wait, while Rise of the Resistance is at 95 minutes.

More on Star Wars Rise of the Resistance

Rise of the Resistance was the second addition to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It opened in December 2019, months after Batuu opened to the public earlier that year. From Disney: