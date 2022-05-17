Disney Park Opens With Nearly All Major Rides Closed

This article has been updated after its publishing date.

One Disney Park seems to be having trouble this morning.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have a choice between four Parks which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While all four Parks are an exceptional choice, Hollywood Studios by far has the most thrilling selection of attractions.

However, it seems to be “one of those mornings” for the Park, as it opened without several rides as you can see below:

The four attractions were Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Tower of Terror. These four attractions are arguably some of the biggest and most popular attractions in the entire Walt Disney World Resort, with Rise of the Resistance and Flight of Passage being the only ones to attract even larger crowds.

Thankfully, it seems Disney’s Hollywood Studios is slowly getting back on track with now only Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway being closed:

This is still quite unfortunate as it’s the newest ride in the Park and has been a big hit among Guests.

Disney describes the attraction as follows:

Burst into Mickey and Minnie’s World The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day. There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.

A First-of-Its-Kind Ride Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and friends.

We hope that these attractions will eventually open up as the Park starts its day.

Are you visiting Hollywood Studios today?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!