’Stranger Things’ Cast Confirms TV Show is Scrapped, “It’s Heartbreaking”

While we may not have the release date for Stranger Things 5, one cast member just gave us a bombshell of a tease regarding the style of show that fans should be strapping themselves in for… if we can even call it a show.

Since its debut on Netflix in 2016, the brainchild of the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross), Stranger Things has transcended the realm of television to become a global phenomenon. The series’ enduring appeal lies in its masterful blend of science fiction, chilling horror, and a healthy dose of 1980s nostalgia.

Nestled within the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things centers around a group of endearing and relatable young characters. Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven, played by Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown respectively, navigate the complexities of adolescence amidst extraordinary events. Their bond becomes an anchor as they face thrilling supernatural encounters, exploring universal themes of friendship, courage, and the power of facing challenges together.

With the series nearing its epic conclusion, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting news about the final season. While details have been closely guarded, recent developments suggest a major announcement is on the precipice.

To satiate the audience’s appetite and maintain excitement, creators and Netflix have been strategically releasing teasers. Director Shawn Levy, renowned for his work on the Deadpool franchise, recently hinted at an imminent announcement during an interview promoting Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fuelling speculation, Levy’s response to a question regarding the release date was cryptic: “I think that by the time people watch this [interview], a little bit of an answer will be out there. So I’m going to let people higher up than me blow it. I’ve spoiled enough things.” This cryptic message suggests an impending announcement, most likely pertaining to the show’s release window.

While a specific release date reveal might be premature at this stage in production, Netflix’s confidence in the show’s production timeline suggests a broader timeframe announcement might be imminent. Fans can likely expect a general window instead of a specific month or date yet, but this tease paves the way for further updates in the coming weeks.

Leaked set photos have hinted at the potential recasting of a key character, Holly Wheeler (originally played by Nell Fisher). However, Netflix has yet to officially address this change. An official announcement on this front could be part of the upcoming reveal.

Beyond release window information, fans would undoubtedly welcome a video teaser featuring snippets of the filmed material. The inclusion of a brief, ominous clip featuring the villainous Vecna could effectively set the stage for the final season’s epic conclusion.

With a major announcement on the horizon, the wait for Stranger Things Season 5 promises to be a thrilling journey filled with anticipation and exciting developments. The curtain is about to rise on the final act, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story of Hawkins and its extraordinary inhabitants will conclude.

Director Shawn Levy has not been the only cast member to speak out on the show since everything has been kept far more hushed.

Most recently, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) says the final season of Netflix hit Stranger Things is totally “bonkers”, per Indie Wire. “If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like, it’s bonkers. It really, really is,” Bower said. “It’s bigger. It’s just completely insane. It’s completely insane.”

“It’s just continually building. It’s been really interesting as well to have the play on in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in Season 4,” Bower said of his character origin story as a prequel to the show. “And to have a lot of the questions or a lot of the thoughts that I had about that character kind of answered by watching the play and also discover more, was really interesting for me.”

Bower’s co-star Maya Hawke recently told Entertainment Tonight that filming the final season was “heartbreaking” for the cast.

“As a late addition cast member, I feel like it’s my job to be here to facilitate their feelings and just be grateful and excited to have been a part of it at all,” Hawke said. “It’s already starting to be heartbreaking, you know? I mean it’s the end of a really long journey. Longer for some of my castmates, even, than for me. So it’s really sentimental.”

Even David Harbour has stated that the final season will not let any fan down.

Now, Maya Hawke (who also plays Anxiety in the Pixar smash Inside Out 2), who stated she wouldn’t even tell her father and fellow actor Ethan Hawke about the final season, has given us a small crumb of a tease on the style of the final season.

In an interview with Podcrushed, Hawke described Season 5 of Stranger Things as akin to creating “8 movies.” Hawke elaborated, “It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them. We’re making basically 8 movies.” This is something we are seeing with multiple Netflix shows, even Jenna Ortega, star of Tim Burton’s Wednesday stated that season 2 will have each episode as a movie more than a TV episode.

The upcoming season will feature eight episodes, with the first episode titled The Crawl. Insider Jeff Sneider has revealed the subsequent episode titles: The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler, The Turbow Trap (or possibly The Turnbow Trap), Sorcerer, Shock Jock, and Escape From Camazotz, in that order, per Comicbook.com.

The specific lengths of the episodes are yet to be confirmed. However, speculation suggests the premiere episode, with a reportedly lengthy script exceeding 100 pages, could potentially exceed one hour in runtime. Maya Hawke’s description of the season resembling a series of movies remains open to interpretation. It’s uncertain whether her comment was primarily directed towards the episode lengths themselves.

The highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things promises to delve deeper into one of the show’s enduring enigmas: the Upside Down.

This enigmatic parallel dimension, mirroring our own Hawkins, holds the key to the series’ central conflict. Season 4 offered a glimpse into the Upside Down’s chilling past, revealing its identical state to Hawkins on the day Eleven breached the barrier. According to Netflix Life, fans can expect definitive answers regarding the Upside Down’s nature and purpose in the upcoming season.

The Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, have meticulously crafted the series’ mythology since its inception. They revealed having a comprehensive 25-page document outlining the intricate lore, with a particular focus on the Upside Down. As Ross Duffer stated, “Season 4 Volume 2 primarily avoids delving into the lore of the Upside Down, though we do offer hints. While some astute fans on platforms like Reddit might be able to piece together certain elements, Season 5 serves as the true exploration of the Upside Down’s enigmatic nature.”

Stranger Things’ final season encountered significant production delays due to labor strikes within the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Originally scheduled to begin filming in May 2023 with a potential release in 2024, the series was forced to halt production entirely during the work stoppages. Fortunately, production resumed in January 2024, and filming is expected to continue throughout the year. While rumors suggest a wrap date of December 22nd, 2024, recent updates indicate filming might conclude in January 2025.

Consequently, the series’ release date is likely to be pushed back to sometime in 2025.

What would you like to see happen in the final season of Stranger Things?