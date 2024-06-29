New Company Purchases ‘Stranger Things’ Rights, Netflix Turns To Other Content

As a new suitor has purchased certain rights for Stranger Things, Netflix is looking ahead to its future.

Netflix has been a transformative force in the entertainment industry, significantly altering how audiences consume media. Central to this transformation has been Stranger Things (2016), a show that has captivated global audiences and cemented Netflix’s reputation for producing high-quality, original content.

Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show’s unique blend of 1980s nostalgia, supernatural elements, and compelling storytelling drew in a diverse audience.

As the highly anticipated Season 5 of Stranger Things is currently filming, fans eagerly await the return of their favorite characters, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Jim Hopper (David Harbour). However, the nostalgic allure of Stranger Things continues to dominate, while a strategic shift at Netflix could redefine its identity in the streaming landscape.

Despite the monumental success of Stranger Things, Netflix recognizes the need to evolve beyond its established model of creating original content. The company is now pursuing a multi-faceted strategy that includes foraying into live sports, expanding its ad-supported tier, and exploring new revenue streams.

One of the most significant shifts in Netflix’s strategy is its entry into live sports. In a landmark deal, Netflix secured the streaming rights to two NFL games set to air on Christmas Day. This move is part of a three-season agreement, marking Netflix’s first major foray into live sports broadcasting. The decision to invest in sports content is a calculated effort to attract a broader audience and diversify its offerings.

The significance of this deal cannot be overstated. Live sports have long been a bastion of traditional cable networks, but Netflix’s entry into this space signals a potential shift in how sports are consumed. By streaming NFL games, Netflix aims to tap into the massive, dedicated fanbase of American football, providing a new viewing experience that integrates seamlessly with its existing platform.

In addition to its sports venture, Netflix’s ad-supported tier has seen remarkable growth. During its May upfront presentation, the company revealed that its ad-supported plan had reached 40 million global monthly active users. This is a significant increase from the 15 million users reported in November of the previous year and a 35-million-user jump compared to the same period a year earlier.

To further encourage adoption of its ad-supported tier, Netflix has strategically raised the prices of its ad-free subscriptions. This pricing strategy aims to nudge subscribers towards the ad-supported plan, thereby increasing ad revenue.

The company’s crackdown on password sharing has also contributed to its subscriber base growth, adding over 9 million users in the first quarter alone. This dual approach of price adjustments and password-sharing enforcement has bolstered Netflix’s top-line growth, reflecting positively on its financial performance.

A lot is happening at once for Netflix, including Stranger Things developments

Netflix’s strategic initiatives have not gone unnoticed by investors. On Friday, Netflix shares were trading around $685, nearing the all-time high of $691.69 set in November 2021, according to reports from Yahoo! Finance. This rise in stock value, approximately 40% year to date, reflects investor confidence in the company’s new direction. However, the journey hasn’t been entirely smooth. In April, Netflix announced it would stop reporting subscriber figures at the start of the next year, sparking concerns about its long-term subscriber growth and causing a temporary dip in shares.

Despite these concerns, Wall Street analysts have expressed optimism about Netflix’s future. Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated her Buy rating and set a $700 price target for Netflix, highlighting the company’s global scale, recent price hikes, and its ability to bundle services to reduce churn. Martin also noted the potential for further revenue acceleration due to advertising, which is expected to expand margins significantly. In the first quarter, Netflix reported operating margins of 28.1% and projected full-year 2024 margins of 24%, up from 21% in 2023.

In addition to sports, Netflix is exploring live events as a new avenue for growth. The company recently hosted a successful roast of Tom Brady, showcasing its ability to deliver engaging live content. Furthermore, Netflix announced a 10-year deal with TKO Group Holdings’ WWE (TKO), bringing WWE’s flagship program Raw, a live wrestling production, to the streaming service beginning in 2025. This partnership not only diversifies Netflix’s content but also attracts a different demographic of viewers, further broadening its audience base.

Netflix’s upcoming live wrestling event between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, scheduled for November, is another example of its innovative approach. Originally set for July, this match’s postponement to November indicates the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality live events that resonate with viewers.

As Netflix is looking for other content, another suitor just came along to purchase use rights for Stranger Things.

Six Flags, gearing up for its annual Fright Fest, has unveiled its cinematic partners, including Stranger Things. Fright Fest, set to open on September 7, will feature haunted mazes inspired by the Saw movies, the Conjuring films, Stranger Things, Trick ‘r Treat, Army of the Dead, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and the creepy comic book DCeased.

The bulk of these haunted house mazes will be at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, with Texas Chainsaw Massacre exclusive to Great Adventure and DCeased exclusive to Six Flags Mexico. The remaining Six Flags locations across the country will have a mix of these mazes. Tickets and specific park-by-park details can be found on Six Flags’ website.

With all these things happening at once, it is certainly interesting to see what might unfold next for the streaming platform.