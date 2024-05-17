Gisele ‘Deeply Disappointed’ in ‘Disrespectful’ Tom Brady Roast, Now Tom’s Apologizing

Going all the way back to the Friar’s Club Roasts hosted by Deam Martin, if you volunteered to be roasted, you had to know lines were going to get crossed. One of the roasters was going to say something that you didn’t want your mom, wife, or children to hear.

Even NFL Legend Tom Brady wasn’t immune to that. For some reason, the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to sit for a live roast on Netflix and is now regretting his decision.

Tom Brady spent most of his NFL career carefully crafting his image, and that quickly went out the window at his Netflix roast. Now, Brady apologizes for some of the jokes, especially those targeting his children and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

On the Pirot Podcast, Brady told the host he “wouldn’t do it again,” and some of the jokes deeply affected his kids.

Brady said:

I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids. You do something that you think [will go] one way, and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected the people that I care about the most in the world.’

According to People Magazine, supermodel Gisele Bundchen was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday night’s roast show.” Her children were “affected by the irresponsible content” that was broadcast.

One of the Tom Brady roast jokes by Comedian Nikki Glaser targeted Bundchen’s alleged affair with a jiu-jitsu instructor.

Nikki Glaser said:

Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’

Brady and Bundchen were married in 2009 and have two children together. The pair divorced in 2022 after Brady unretired from the NFL to play one final season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season. After taking last season off, the five-time Super Bowl MVP is returning to football this season as an analyst for Fox’s NFL Coverage. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox.

After its first live event last Sunday night, Neftlfix is getting into the live-streaming sports game. This week, the streaming service announced it paid $150 million to stream live NFL games on Christmas Day in 2024, 2025, and 2026. For its money, Netflix will get at least four NFL games.

But for now, Netflix may have to mend some fences with the NFL’s Greatest Quarterback.

