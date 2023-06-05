Tom Brady Loses It On Tower of Terror

Legendary NFL Quarterback Tom Brady has handled many scary moments in his career. Getting stared down by Ray Lewis on the defensive line. Winning the Super Bowl after being down 28-3. Partying with Rob Gronkowski. But nothing could prepare him for true horror: the Hollywood Tower of Terror at Walt Disney World.

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Often referred to as the GOAT, Brady has won the Super Bowl a record-breaking seven times, six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On top of that, he’s earned NFL MVP three times and Super Bowl MVP five times.

Finally retired, Tom Brady gets to do what he says he’s always wanted: spend time with his family. Now a Florida man, that means he’s taking his children to Walt Disney World Resort. And on their most recent trip, the Brady kids tricked their old man into getting on one of the scariest rides at the Park. And the results are hilarious.

Tom Brady’s Kids Lied To Get Him On Tower of Terror

Recently, Tom Brady and his children, whom he shares with model Gisele Bündchen, took a family trip to Walt Disney World. While the retired quarterback had a great time with the kids, he shared the trick they pulled on him.

“The happiest place on Earth (until you realize your kids were lying about Tower of Terror being “mad chill”)”

What followed was a photo and video of Brady with his daughter Vivian freaking out on the ride. Although Vivian handles it much better than her father.

However, the Brady family’s entire trip wasn’t just summed up with one scary ride. Tom Brady’s Instagram post also shows the family approaching TRON Lightcycle / Run, dancing in the TRON queue, building droids, and photo ops in front of the Walt Disney statue and Galaxy’s Edge.

But the funniest picture of six goats lounging on a Jeep prompting many commenters to ask why he’s in the photo six times.

What do you think is the scariest ride at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!