‘Stranger Things’ Does The Unthinkable With Revival

Stranger Things, the beloved Netflix series created by the Duffer Brothers, has not only captivated audiences with its nostalgic homage to 1980s pop culture but has also significantly impacted modern culture itself, including doing the unthinkable with a viral revival.

One of the standout elements of Stranger Things is its masterful use of music from the 1980s, effectively transporting viewers back to the era of neon lights and cassette tapes. In particular, the show has renewed classic songs for a new generation of audiences, reviving interest in iconic tracks from the past. One such example is the 1985 hit song “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, which was repopularized during the show’s fourth season.

Throughout the series, music plays a crucial role in setting the tone and enhancing the overall atmosphere. From synth-heavy scores to carefully curated playlists, Stranger Things uses music as a storytelling device, evoking a sense of nostalgia and immersion for viewers. The decision to incorporate “Running Up That Hill” into the fourth season further demonstrates the show’s commitment to honoring the music of the ’80s.

In season 4, “Running Up That Hill” is featured prominently in a memorable scene involving the ensemble cast of Stranger Things. As characters like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) navigate the challenges of adolescence and supernatural threats, the haunting melodies of Kate Bush’s song serve as a backdrop to their trials and tribulations.

Sadie Sink’s performance as Max Mayfield in this scene is particularly noteworthy, as she delivers a compelling portrayal of a young girl grappling with fear and uncertainty in the face of supernatural threats. Sink’s ability to convey raw emotion resonates with audiences, further enhancing the impact of the scene and cementing “Running Up That Hill” as a standout moment in Stranger Things.

Alongside Sink and the main cast, supporting characters such as Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) also contribute to the rich tapestry of Stranger Things. Each actor brings depth and nuance to their respective roles, helping to create a fully realized world that feels both familiar and fantastical.

Beyond its narrative significance, the resurgence of “Running Up That Hill” highlights the enduring appeal of ’80s music and its timeless quality. By reintroducing this iconic song to a new generation of viewers, Stranger Things has sparked renewed interest in Kate Bush’s music, solidifying its status as a cultural touchstone. In addition to its influence on music, Stranger Things has also left its mark on fashion, art, and popular culture as a whole.

When will Stranger Things 5 be released?

While there were hopes from fans that Netflix might find a way to release the final season of the drama series in 2024, the streaming platform has confirmed that this won’t be the case.

Though the cast of Stranger Things is now back together and production has begun, David Harbour previously revealed that filming will take close to a year in total. This means that development will likely not be finished until the end of 2024, potentially even lapsing over into the early months of 2025. If this is the case, we’re likely looking at Stranger Things Season 5 being released in the fall or the late portion of 2025.

There is a chance that the final season could be released in two separate parts, similar to what we’ve seen Netflix do with other shows, and this could mean that Part 1 of the series could be released a little earlier, potentially in the spring or early summer of 2025, and then the last half of the season would be released the following fall or in late 2025. Of course, this is all speculation and hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix.

The Duffer Brothers have teased a spinoff to Stranger Things that could be developed following the end of the show. But, no other details have been given and they’re keeping it a secret.

“We haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” the Duffers previously told Variety. “We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

