Multiple ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Cut From Series, Status Now Unconfirmed

We have new updates on the status of Stranger Things and its return to Netflix.

The hit television series Stranger Things has captivated audiences since its debut in 2016, weaving a unique tapestry of science fiction, horror, and 80s nostalgia.

As the series gears up for its fifth and final season, fans are buzzing with speculation about what lies ahead for the beloved characters of Hawkins. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have promised a satisfying conclusion, but what does this mean for the fate of our favorite characters? With the stakes higher than ever, Season 5 could bring about significant changes, including the possible demise of key figures.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maya Hawke said that filming the last season of the show was become “heartbreaking.”

“It’s already starting to be heartbreaking,” Hawke admitted. “I mean it’s the end of a really long journey. Longer for some of my castmates, even, than me.”

While filming the last season has become heartbreaking for many of the cast members, it’s clear that there is much more here than meets the eye. Here’s a look at the latest developments happening with the Netflix drama series.

The Latest Updates on Stranger Things Filming

Stranger Things is currently in production for its highly anticipated fifth and final season, with filming primarily taking place in Atlanta. The series has grown from a small-scale story about a group of kids searching for their missing friend into a cultural phenomenon. Season 4 ended on a high note, breaking records for Netflix and going viral on social media, thanks in part to a TikTok trend involving Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

The core cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, along with veteran actors Winona Ryder and David Harbour, are returning for the final season. However, fans of Eduardo Franco’s character, Argyle, received disappointing news recently. Franco revealed that he had not been contacted about returning for Season 5, suggesting that Argyle will not be appearing in the final season.

The fifth season has faced multiple delays, partly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but production is now back on track. The final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, giving fans plenty of time to speculate about what might happen next.

The Impact of Delays on Stranger Things Season 5

The final season of Stranger Things has faced significant delays, primarily due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. Reporter Matt Belloni shared that there will be “ramifications” from the strikes, affecting projects like Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things Season 5. With production now expected to wrap in January 2025 at the earliest, a 2025 premiere seems unlikely. Fans may have to wait until 2026 for the release of the final season.

The cast members have noted that they still do not have all the scripts for the final season, indicating that the production is still in progress. Filming out of order has made it challenging for the actors to piece together the story, and the ongoing tweaks to the scripts suggest that further delays could occur.

Stranger Things Characters Most Likely to Die

While many fans are hoping for a happy ending, it seems much more likely that this will be a tear-jerking conclusion that could include some deaths along the way.

This is our list of the characters most likely to meet their end in the final season, but there’s more:

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)

Eleven, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, has been the heart of Stranger Things since the beginning. Her journey from a scared girl with telekinetic powers to a fearless protector has been a central narrative.

Brown herself has hinted at wanting to move on from the series, leading to speculation that Eleven might meet a tragic end in the final season. A heroic sacrifice could be a fitting conclusion for her character, solidifying her legacy as the ultimate protector of Hawkins.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp)

Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, has been at the center of the Stranger Things saga since his abduction to the Upside Down in Season 1. His connection to the supernatural elements of the show makes him a prime candidate for a dramatic end. Will’s potential sacrifice to sever the link between Hawkins and the Upside Down could bring his story full circle, providing a poignant conclusion to his character arc.

Jim Hopper (David Harbour)

Jim Hopper, the gruff yet lovable sheriff portrayed by David Harbour, has already faced death once. His survival from a seemingly fatal explosion in Season 3 and subsequent imprisonment in a Russian labor camp in Season 4 has set up the possibility of a final, heroic end. Hopper’s death could serve as an emotional climax, reinforcing the series’ themes of sacrifice and family.

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery)

Steve Harrington’s transformation from a stereotypical high school jock to a protective and caring figure has been one of the series’ most beloved arcs. His willingness to put himself in danger to protect others has endeared him to fans. Steve’s death would be a poignant moment, underscoring the series’ theme that true heroism often comes from unexpected places.

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink)

Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, has become a key member of the group since her introduction in Season 2. Her storyline became even more tragic in Season 4 when she fell into a coma after a harrowing encounter with Vecna. If Max were to die in the final season, it would be a heartbreaking conclusion to her arc, motivating the other characters to defeat the final threat once and for all.

Is a Stranger Things spinoff already being adapted?

As Stranger Things prepares to bid farewell to its original series, fans are eagerly wondering if Netflix has plans for any spinoffs. The Duffer Brothers have already confirmed that a prequel is in the works, offering a glimmer of hope to fans who are not quite ready to leave the town of Hawkins behind.

One confirmed spinoff is the stage show Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which premiered in London on December 14, 2023. This prequel features an all-new cast and explores the early years of the franchise’s universe. Additionally, the prequel novel Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus, released on October 31, 2023, delves into the backstory of Eddie Munson, a fan-favorite character introduced in Season 4.

Beyond these projects, the Duffer Brothers have announced plans for a spinoff television show based on the Stranger Things universe. While details remain scarce, the announcement has sparked excitement among fans. The potential spinoff could explore new characters and storylines, ensuring that the franchise continues to thrive even after the main series concludes.

Unveiling Secrets and Bringing Closure in Stranger Things Season 5

While plot details for Stranger Things Season 5 are closely guarded, a few tantalizing hints have surfaced. The season’s opening lines suggest a chilling atmosphere, setting the stage for “Chapter One: The Crawl.” This ominous introduction aligns with the series’ signature blend of suspense and horror.

A deeper exploration of Will Byers’ character is expected, given his unique connection to the Upside Down. Will’s role as a “lynchpin” between the two worlds is likely to be further explored. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that Will will be “what ties the whole series together,” promising a more prominent role for him in the final season.

Responding to fan requests, the Duffer Brothers have hinted at a deeper exploration of the Upside Down’s lore. While previous seasons maintained an air of mystery surrounding this alternate dimension, Season 5 promises to codify its mythology. Fans can expect significant revelations that will shape the final chapter of the Stranger Things saga.

The season will incorporate time jumps, with an initial jump of one year to acknowledge the aging cast. The casting of Linda Hamilton (Terminator) suggests another potential time jump, though details remain under wraps. The Duffers have also acknowledged the presence of “last remaining questions” that will be addressed in Season 5.

The Future of Stranger Things

As we anticipate the final season of Stranger Things, the prospect of losing beloved characters is both exciting and heartbreaking. The Duffer Brothers have created a world where the stakes are always high, and the emotional investment in the characters makes the possibility of their deaths all the more impactful.

With the series concluding, it is almost certain that we will have to say goodbye to some of the stars who have become like friends to us.

The Stranger Things franchise has not only cemented its place in pop culture but has also expanded into various forms of media, including merchandise, books, video games, and even a successful mobile game. The enduring popularity of the series and its richly developed universe ensures that the adventures in Hawkins, Indiana, will continue to captivate audiences, even as we say goodbye to the original series.

As we look to the future, the confirmed spinoffs like Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Flight of Icarus, along with the promise of new spinoffs, ensure that there will be plenty of Stranger Things content to enjoy for years to come. The final season promises a thrilling and revelatory experience for fans, with deeper explorations of beloved characters and answers to long-standing mysteries.

