‘Stranger Things’ Stars Removed From Series, New Round of Netflix Cuts Plagues Season 5

The hit television series ‘Stranger Things’ has seen a significant impact on its casting and storyline decisions heading into Season 5.

As Stranger Things prepares to enter its fifth and final season, fans are eagerly speculating about what lies ahead for the beloved characters of Hawkins.

The Duffer Brothers have assured us that the story will reach a satisfying conclusion, but what does that mean for the fate of our favorite characters?

With the stakes higher than ever, it’s possible that Season 5 could see the end of several key figures. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, even suggested that more characters should be killed off to raise the stakes. This leads to the inevitable question: which characters are most likely to meet their demise in the final season?

Throughout its run, Stranger Things has not shied away from killing off characters, but the main group has remained relatively unscathed. The first season shocked audiences with the death of Barb (Shannon Purser), whose disappearance and subsequent death became a pivotal plot point.

Season 2 introduced Bob Newby (Sean Astin), who quickly became a fan favorite only to be brutally killed by Demodogs. Season 4 brought us Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), a character who captured hearts just as quickly as he lost his life in a heroic act.

Despite these losses, the core group—Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and their older allies Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke)—has remained intact. But with the final season on the horizon, it seems inevitable that we will have to say goodbye to some of these characters.

Stranger Things characters most likely to die

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)

Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is arguably the most likely candidate for a tragic end. As the central character of the series, her journey has been one of immense growth and sacrifice.

From escaping the clutches of Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) to facing off against the Mind Flayer, Eleven has consistently put herself in harm’s way to protect her friends.

Brown herself has hinted at wanting to move on from the series to pursue other projects, adding weight to the speculation that Eleven might not survive the final season. A heroic sacrifice would be a fitting end for Eleven, solidifying her legacy as the ultimate protector of Hawkins.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp)

Will Byers has been at the heart of Stranger Things since the very beginning. His abduction to the Upside Down in Season 1 set the entire series in motion.

Throughout the subsequent seasons, Will has struggled with the lingering effects of his time in the Upside Down, serving as a conduit for the Mind Flayer in Season 2.

Given his deep connection to the supernatural elements of the show, Will’s story could come full circle in the final season. It’s conceivable that he might sacrifice himself to finally sever the link between Hawkins and the Upside Down.

Jim Hopper (David Harbour)

Jim Hopper, the gruff yet lovable sheriff played by David Harbour, has already faced death once. At the end of Season 3, Hopper seemingly perished in an explosion, only to be revealed alive and imprisoned in a Russian labor camp in Season 4.

His miraculous survival was a relief to fans, but it also sets up the possibility of a final, heroic end. Hopper has always been a protective figure, especially towards Eleven, whom he has come to see as a daughter.

His death could serve as a powerful emotional climax, reinforcing the themes of sacrifice and family that run throughout the series.

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery)

Steve Harrington’s character arc is one of the most beloved in Stranger Things. Initially introduced as a stereotypical high school jock, Steve has evolved into a protective and caring older brother figure to the younger kids.

His bravery and willingness to put himself in danger to protect others have endeared him to fans. Given his growth and redemption, Steve’s death would be a poignant moment in the final season.

It would underscore the series’ theme that true heroism often comes from the most unexpected places.

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink)

Max Mayfield, portrayed by Sadie Sink, has become a key member of the group since her introduction in Season 2. Season 4 saw Max dealing with immense trauma and grief following the death of her brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

Her storyline became even more tragic when she fell into a coma after a harrowing encounter with Vecna. If Max were to die in the final season, it would be a heartbreaking conclusion to her arc, but it could also serve to motivate the other characters to defeat the final threat once and for all.

Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer)

Nancy Wheeler’s transformation from a typical high school student to a determined journalist has been one of the series’ most compelling arcs.

She has faced numerous dangers head-on, from Demogorgons to corrupt government officials. As someone who is always seeking the truth and fighting for justice, Nancy’s death would be a significant blow to the group. It would highlight the real dangers they face and the sacrifices required to uncover the truth and protect their town.

As we anticipate the final season of Stranger Things, the prospect of losing beloved characters is both exciting and heartbreaking.

The Duffer Brothers have created a world where the stakes are always high, and the emotional investment in the characters makes the possibility of their deaths all the more impactful. With the series concluding, it is almost certain that we will have to say goodbye to some of the stars who have become like friends to us.

The latest updates on Stranger Things filming

Stranger Things is currently in production for its highly anticipated fifth and final season, with filming primarily taking place in Atlanta. The series, which debuted in 2016, has grown from a small-scale story about a group of kids searching for their missing friend into a cultural phenomenon that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The show’s blend of supernatural horror, 80s nostalgia, and compelling characters has made it one of Netflix’s flagship series, helping to cement the streaming service’s place at the top of the industry.

Season 4 ended on a high note, breaking records for Netflix and going viral on social media, thanks in part to a TikTok trend involving Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” The song’s resurgence was driven by its use in a critical scene, showcasing the show’s ability to influence popular culture.

The cast of Stranger Things has evolved over the years, with the core group consisting of Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, and Noah Schnapp as Will. Veteran actors Winona Ryder and David Harbour also play significant roles.

Each season has introduced new characters, many of whom have become fan favorites. One such character is Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco, who made his debut in Season 4.

Unfortunately, fans of Argyle received some disappointing news recently. Eduardo Franco revealed in an interview with the Steve Varley Show that he had not been contacted about returning for Season 5.

“It’s nice to hear that there’s some kind of concern or something,” Franco said, “but I never got a phone call, so I think that’s it.” This revelation suggests that Argyle will not be appearing in the final season, much to the dismay of his fans.

The fifth season of Stranger Things has faced multiple delays, partly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but production is now back on track. The final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, giving fans plenty of time to speculate about what might happen next. While it’s disappointing that some characters, like Argyle, may not return, the anticipation for the show’s conclusion continues to build.

Will there be a Netflix spinoff of Stranger Things?

As the Stranger Things franchise prepares to bid farewell to its original series with the upcoming fifth season, fans are eagerly wondering if Netflix has plans for any spinoffs.

The Duffer Brothers, the creative minds behind the wildly popular science fiction-horror drama, have already confirmed that a prequel is in the works. This news offers a glimmer of hope to fans who are not quite ready to leave the town of Hawkins and its supernatural mysteries behind.

The show’s blend of supernatural elements, heartwarming friendships, and coming-of-age themes has resonated with a broad audience, making it one of Netflix’s flagship series.

With production now back on track for the final season of Stranger Things, fans are left to speculate about what comes next for the franchise. The fifth season, expected to premiere sometime in 2025, promises to bring the beloved series to a climactic conclusion. However, as we await the final chapter, the question remains: Will there be more Stranger Things content to look forward to?

One confirmed spinoff is the stage show Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which premiered in London on December 14, 2023. This prequel features an all-new cast and explores the early years of the franchise’s universe, offering fans a deeper look into the world of Hawkins before the events of the television series.

The stage play delivers new insights and expands the lore of the Stranger Things universe, making it a must-see for dedicated fans.

“There’s definitely more story to tell here.” Get a look behind the curtain of Stranger Things: The First Shadow as told by the epic creative team taking this Stranger Things story to the stage. #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/Wcitb3DNpc — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2023

In addition to the stage show, the prequel novel Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus was released on October 31. Written by Caitlin Schneiderhan, who also contributes to the show’s development, the novel delves into the backstory of Eddie Munson, a fan-favorite character introduced in Season 4.

Set two years before the events of Season 4, the novel explores Eddie’s early life and his deep connection to music, providing fans with a richer understanding of his character.

An exclusive excerpt from Flight of Icarus, provided by Entertainment Weekly, reveals that Eddie’s passion for music was influenced by his late mother. This poignant backstory adds emotional depth to Eddie’s character and offers fans a glimpse into his formative years. The novel’s exploration of Eddie’s musical journey and his band’s pursuit of their rock & roll dreams is a compelling addition to the Stranger Things franchise.

Beyond these confirmed projects, the Duffer Brothers have announced plans for a spinoff television show based on the Stranger Things universe.

While details remain scarce, the announcement has sparked excitement and speculation among fans. The potential spinoff could explore new characters and storylines within the Stranger Things universe, ensuring that the franchise continues to thrive even after the main series concludes.

The success of Stranger Things has not only cemented its place in pop culture but also expanded its reach into various forms of media, including merchandise, books, video games, and even a successful mobile game. The franchise’s ability to evoke nostalgia for the 1980s while delivering a fresh and compelling story has created a dedicated fanbase that eagerly anticipates each new season and spinoff.

As we look to the future of the Stranger Things franchise, it is clear that Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have no intention of letting the story end with Season 5.

With prequels like The First Shadow and Flight of Icarus, and the promise of new spinoffs, fans can rest assured that there will be plenty of Stranger Things content to enjoy for years to come. The enduring popularity of the series and its richly developed universe ensures that the adventures in Hawkins, Indiana, will continue to captivate audiences, even as we say goodbye to the original series.

