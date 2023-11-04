‘Stranger Things’ Replacement Confirmed, Netflix Moving Forward

Netflix is moving forward with its Stranger Things replacement, and there are major updates to share.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, this Netflix original series has had a significant impact on popular culture since its debut. The show’s nostalgic references to the 1980s, from its music choices to its portrayal of small-town America, have resonated with audiences of all ages, sparking a resurgence of interest in ’80s pop culture. It has even influenced fashion trends, with people embracing the vintage styles seen on the show.

The Stranger Things cast features a group of talented actors, both young and experienced. The show has a bunch of amazing kids, like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Will (Noah Schnapp), who face weird stuff together. These actors work great as a team and have won over people all around the world. Plus, veteran actors like Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) bring a lot of emotion and seriousness to the show as they deal with all the strange things happening in Hawkins.

One of the most significant aspects of Stranger Things‘ cultural impact is its revival of the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) game. The series’ young protagonists are avid D&D players, and this has led to a renewed interest in the game among both longtime fans and newcomers.

As for the news of Stranger Things Season 5 being its last, it marks the end of an era for fans who have grown attached to the characters and the supernatural mysteries of Hawkins, Indiana. While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, this decision allows the show to conclude on its own terms, ensuring a satisfying ending for both the characters and the audience. It also paves the way for the creators to explore new projects and storytelling opportunities beyond the Upside Down. Several actors and actresses from the series have shared their thoughts on the show coming to an end. Of course, the most outspoken of those is Millie Bobby Brown, who has shared she is ready to say “thank you and goodbye” to the popular television show.

With Stranger Things coming to an end, many fans have wondered what might be next as far as its replacement is concerned. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that they are working on a spinoff series, but no other details have been given on the potential new show, at least not for now.

Instead, we’ve got another replacement ready to carry the banner for Netflix: Wednesday.

The show, created by Tim Burton, explored the teenage years of the iconic Addams Family daughter, Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. The first season delved into her experiences at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree, and navigate the complexities of a peculiar boarding school. The series was met with substantial excitement from both Addams Family enthusiasts and new viewers, primarily due to its unique blend of Burton’s distinctive dark, quirky aesthetic and the timeless charm of the Addams universe.

Inside the Magic previously reported on how Netflix was planning to make Wednesday the new flagship show, and there is now new information to share about the television show, which is expected to begin filming for its second season at some point next year.

The show was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Comedy Series” and many more, which feature Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton. Now, with the show doing so well, Netflix recently saw its stock rise after the ad tier reached 15 million subscribers.

“We have built an incredible foundation, focusing on areas advertisers told us matter most, all while delivering unmissable entertainment at an unbeatable value,” Amy Reinhard, the company’s new head of advertising, wrote.

The Bulletin Times reported that much of the stock rise had to do with the success of many shows, but especially Wednesday.

“Wednesday on Netflix is more than just a hit show; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has made its cast, especially Jenna Ortega, famous to a whole new level. Its effect on Netflix’s stock price and its ability to captivate millions of fans around the world are proof of how good and popular the show is,” the report said.

As things continue to trend upward for both Netflix and Wednesday, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the streaming platform will lean into the success of Jenna Ortega’s popular series.

What do you think of Netflix’s plan to replace Stranger Things? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!