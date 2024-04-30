‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes Leak Reveals Which Character Will Likely Be Killed Off

Stranger Things Season 5 is still nowhere in sight, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t just as excited now as we will be the day before it finally premieres on Netflix.

Theories and speculation are at an all-time high as we wait with bated breath to see how everything will end for our beloved Hawkins heroes. How will Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower)? What other terrifying monsters will emerge from the Upside Down? And will Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) make a comeback?

Unfortunately, we have a long wait ahead of us yet. But the closer we get, the more we learn. Not everything you read online is true, of course, and while some rumors are likely tied to some truth, a lot are yet to be verified by Netflix or the Duffer brothers. However, a new report contains a clue that may point towards the untimely death of one of five characters.

Per Looper.com, trusted Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider has revealed the names of the first six episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 on his industry newsletter, The InSneider. They are: “Chapter One: The Crawl,” “Chapter Two: The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler,” “Chapter Three” The Turbow Trap,” “Chapter Four: The Sorcerer,” “Chapter Five: Shock Jock,” and “Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz.”

We think you’ll agree that the most stand-out title is “Chapter Two: The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler,” which is an homage to the very first episode from Season 1, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers.” But while the first name of the mystery character has been omitted, it obviously refers to a member of the Wheeler family: Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Karen (Cara Buono), Ted (Joe Chrest), or young Holly.

Interestingly, Nell Fisher, who starred in last year’s Evil Dead Rise (not “Red Dead Evil” as stated in the below tweet), is currently rumored to be joining the cast of Stranger Things Season 5 as Holly Wheeler, who is played by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price in the first four seasons of the show. This rumored recasting is likely due to a significant time jump that will take place between Season 4 and Season 5.

Check out the tweet from Stranger Things Spoilers below:

Nell Fisher, who recently starred in Red Dead Evil, is rumored to be joining the cast of #StrangerThings5 as the new recast of Holly Wheeler!

Nell Fisher, who recently starred in Red Dead Evil, is rumored to be joining the cast of #StrangerThings5 as the new recast of Holly Wheeler! pic.twitter.com/qLRnrv51vh — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) April 23, 2024

While it sounds like one of the Wheelers could meet their maker, it’s worth pointing out that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) survived despite having the same ominous title dedicated to him. That said, with the whole of Hawkins gearing up to face the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 5, we’ll wager that none of the Wheelers are safe. In fact, no one is, and Season 4 has already revealed which three characters are most likely to die.

More From Stranger Things

Even when Stranger Things Season 5 finally arrives on Netflix, it’s not all doom and gloom.

We may never see the likes of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and David Harbour (Jim Hopper) ever again, but there are several Stranger Things spinoffs in the works, including an animated series and a live-action series.

Meanwhile, the West End stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) has been extended until December. The First Shadow is a prequel to the entire Netflix series, taking place in the 1950s and focusing on younger versions of well-known characters.

Stranger Things VR (2024) is now available on Meta Quest VR. The virtual reality game allows you to play as Vecna/Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell Bower reprises his role) as you torment teens throughout Hawkins and the Upside Down.

A brand-new Dark Horse Comics graphic novel titled Stranger Things: Deliver Me From Evil (2024), which focuses on the characters Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco), will be released on May 4.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is now playing at the Phoenix Theater. For information on tickets and showtimes, visit the official website. Watch the trailer below:

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

