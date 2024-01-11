‘Stranger Things’ Icon Not Returning for Season 5, Actor “Never Got a Call”

A Stranger Things icon is reportedly not coming back for the final season.

No one could have predicted just how big Netflix’s Stranger Things would get back when it first premiered in 2016. What started as a relatively small-scale story involving a group of kids trying to get their friend back has morphed and evolved into a horrifically entertaining drama, all of which is accompanied by a fun and colorful 80s backdrop. Because of this series, the streaming service was able to become one of the largest, if not the largest, within the industry, developing more and more original series and movies for audiences to watch. Stranger Things is currently in production on its fifth and final season, one that fans are eagerly anticipating. Season four ended with a bang, breaking records left and right for Netflix. Season Four went viral on social media as well, thanks in large part to a TikTok trend involving Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” a song that found itself back in the mainstream thanks to the show using it for a critical scene.

The cast has grown and shifted along the way, with the ensemble including several new faces as each season progresses. Series regulars include Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, and Noah Schnapp as Will, along with seasoned actors Winona Ryder and David Harbour. However, newer characters are just as popular among fans as well. One of the more iconic fresh faces is Eduardo Franco, who plays the character Argyle. Argyle first appeared in season four of Stranger Things and quickly became one of the most beloved of the entire series. Unfortunately, Franco revealed some crushing news regarding his character’s fate ahead of the eventual release of season five.

This information comes directly from Eduardo himself, who shared the saddening news in an interview with the Steve Varley Show. The entire interview was uploaded to YouTube, which is linked below.

“It’s nice to hear that there’s some kind of concern or something,” says Eduardo after being asked about season five, “but I never got a phone call, so I think that’s it.” As production begins on season five of Stranger Things, many fans, including us, were wondering if Argyle would be returning along with the rest of the cast. According to the man himself, Argyle is not expected to return, with Franco revealing that he had not gotten a call.

This news is quite devastating for fans of the character, and while there’s was a chance Franco is lying or Netflix is simply waiting to bring him back, with production already starting, it’s looking rather unlikely that we will see Argyle make a return. The fifth season of Stranger Things faced multiple delays over the last few years but has since gotten back on track. The final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

