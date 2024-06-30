Millions Alerted: Knott’s Berry Farm, Cedar Point, and More to Halt Operations, Suspended Forever

Today is the final day for all Cedar Fair theme parks.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, a titan in the regional amusement park industry, boasts a rich history intertwined with the evolution of American leisure for decades, but that all ends after today.

Cedar Fair’s story begins in 1870 on the shores of Lake Erie, Ohio. A group of entrepreneurs envisioned a recreational haven, establishing Cedar Point as a public bathing beach. A dock, boat rentals, and a dance hall soon followed, catering to the growing demand for leisure activities. This humble beginning laid the foundation for what would become a cornerstone of American amusement parks.

Throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Cedar Point flourished, adding iconic rides like the Blue Streak (1920) and the legendary Millennium Force (2000). In 1978, a pivotal moment arrived with the acquisition of Valleyfair amusement park near Minneapolis, Minnesota. This marked the genesis of Cedar Fair Limited Partnership in 1983, signifying the company’s shift towards a multi-park operation.

Cedar Fair’s public offering in 1987 fueled a period of strategic acquisitions. Notable additions included Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, Missouri) in 1982, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Allentown, Pennsylvania) in 1995, and the iconic Knott’s Berry Farm (Buena Park, California) in 1997. Each acquisition brought a unique legacy and regional appeal, solidifying Cedar Fair’s position as a major player in the amusement park landscape.

Today, Cedar Fair boasts a diverse portfolio of 13 amusement parks, four water parks, and two sports destinations strategically located across North America. These parks cater to a wide range of demographics and interests, offering everything from heart-pounding roller coasters and family-friendly attractions to live shows, water rides, and immersive experiences.

While specific attendance figures are not publicly available, several factors contribute to a park’s success within the Cedar Fair portfolio. Here’s a breakdown of some key metrics:

Attendance: Parks attracting the highest number of guests consistently are likely considered high performers. Factors like location, accessibility, and a strong mix of attractions influence attendance.

Revenue: Parks generating the most revenue through ticket sales, merchandise, food & beverage, and other in-park spending are strong contenders. Innovative offerings and effective marketing strategies can contribute to revenue growth.

Guest Satisfaction: Positive guest reviews, repeat visitation rates, and online sentiment analysis provide valuable insights into a park’s success. Delivering exceptional experiences is crucial for long-term viability.

Based on a combination of factors like attendance, revenue generation, and guest satisfaction, some of Cedar Fair’s most successful parks include:

Cedar Point (Sandusky, Ohio): The company’s flagship park, Cedar Point boasts a world-renowned collection of roller coasters, a vibrant atmosphere, and a loyal following.

Knott’s Berry Farm (Buena Park, California): Steeped in California history and offering a unique blend of coasters, shows, and themed areas, Knott’s Berry Farm enjoys strong regional appeal.

Kings Island (Mason, Ohio): Renowned for its collection of record-breaking roller coasters and a focus on thrills, Kings Island attracts a large audience seeking adrenaline-pumping experiences.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Allentown, Pennsylvania): This combination park offers a successful blend of dry park thrills and a refreshing water park experience, catering to families and thrill-seekers alike.

Cedar Fair’s journey from a modest bathing beach to a leading amusement park operator is a testament to its dedication to creating lasting memories for families.

With the upcoming merger with Six Flags, however, Cedar Fair will never be the same.

The amusement park industry is set for a significant shift as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved the $8 billion merger between Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. This landmark decision, announced on June 26, 2024, paves the way for the creation of a North American amusement park juggernaut.

The potential for reduced competition in Southern California, home to both Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm, presented a hurdle during the regulatory review process. However, the DOJ ultimately determined that the divestiture of either park wasn’t necessary. This green light signifies that both companies have successfully met the regulatory conditions, allowing the merger to proceed as planned on July 1, 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richard Zimmerman, the current CEO of Cedar Fair, will retain his position in the combined entity, to be named Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Selim Bassoul, CEO of Six Flags, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. This leadership structure reflects a collaborative approach, leveraging the expertise of both companies.

While concerns regarding competition in the Southern California market were initially raised, it’s important to note that the merged entity will maintain distinct identities for Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm. These parks, despite being regional rivals, cater to somewhat different audiences.

Knott’s Berry Farm, steeped in California history and offering a blend of coasters, shows, and themed areas, appeals to families seeking a traditional theme park experience. Six Flags Magic Mountain, on the other hand, has earned a reputation as a “steel park” boasting the world’s highest concentration of roller coasters, attracting thrill-seekers. Their geographical separation within the vast Los Angeles metropolis further mitigates concerns about direct competition.

The merger creates a formidable presence in the amusement park industry. Together, Six Flags and Cedar Fair will boast a portfolio of 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, attracting an estimated 48 million visitors annually. This expanded reach offers guests a wider range of entertainment options, catering to diverse interests and geographic locations.

While Cedar Fair’s legacy as a separate entity will come to an end, its parks like Knott’s Berry Farm, and all Cedar Fair parks will continue to operate under the Six Flags umbrella. The combined company will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ‘FUN’, reflecting its commitment to delivering thrilling and memorable experiences for park-goers across North America. This merger signifies a new chapter in amusement park entertainment, with the potential to usher in an era of innovation and growth in the industry.

