How Much Does a Disney Wedding REALLY Cost? Disney Wedding Price Breakdown

Dreaming of a Disney wedding so you can feel like a real-life Disney Prince or Disney Princess? Want to experience the fairy tale of a lifetime and ride in Cinderella’s Carriage down Main Street, U.S.A., while wearing your dream Disney Princess wedding gown?

If we never had to worry about the Disney wedding cost, most of us Disney fans would probably be getting married at a dream Disney destination, like Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the World Showcase at EPCOT, or Disney’s stunning resort in Hawaii, Aulani. We all know that Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings can be pretty pricey, and there are so many Disney destinations to choose from for your special day.

But how much is a Disney wedding? If you are planning a Disney destination wedding or honeymoon, we can help. Here’s a price breakdown of how much a Disney wedding really costs and what you can expect to pay depending on where you want to have your special day. A Disney destination wedding can be held at a number of locations around the world, but for our purposes, we’ve sorted the most popular options for a Disney Fairy Tale Wedding.

The wedding pricing options we go over in this article include Disney Fairy Tale Weddings at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida, Disney Cruise Line ships and Castaway Cay, and Aulani in Hawaii. We know you will get plenty of Disney wedding ideas in this guide.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

When it comes to having a Disney-themed wedding, it doesn’t get better than Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (and if you’ve seen the show on Disney+, you know what we’re talking about!).

The official Disney Fairy Tale Weddings website shares the following description in order to get brides and grooms excited for their magical event:

Memories to cherish forever are about to be made. Each Disney wedding destination offers something unique, something any couple can get excited about and something all your guests can enjoy. World-famous theme parks, award-winning Resort hotels and luxury ocean liners can’t help but make your celebration magical and the perfect prelude to the rest of your lives together. Decide where your fairy tale will begin.

Disney’s team of wedding specialists truly makes it their mission to give you and your other half the ultimate Best Day Ever. Your wedding planner can find something in your budget spanning from an entire wedding inspired by Cinderella or, if you want more subtle touches of Disney magic, Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding planners will make it happen for you and your Disney groom or Disney bride.

But a wedding at a Disney destination doesn’t have to be out of reach. Disney offers a wide variety of pricing and venue options in order to make sure that Disney fans of all ages and budgets can afford a special day. You can spend tens of thousands of dollars on a wedding at Magic Kingdom, or you can spend a few thousand dollars to have a small ceremony on a Disney Cruise ship. Whatever ceremony venue you choose, your day is sure to be magical, thanks to your Disney wedding planner that can help every step of the way.

Why Choose a Disney Fairy Tale Wedding

Yes, a Disney wedding can be expensive — but any wedding anywhere can be expensive.

A Disney Fairy Tale Wedding also includes the help of Disney’s wedding planning services. Disney wedding planners and wedding coordinators are some of the best of the best. When planning your special day with Disney, you don’t have to stress about a thing. You do not have to worry about finding outside vendors or figuring out all of the tiny details. Disney can take care of the planning process to ensure that you and the love of your life are guaranteed to have the most magical day ever at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disney can also make magic happen for you. Want Mickey waffles at your brunch wedding? Done! Want to have a dessert party and watch the fireworks after your reception? You’ve got it! Want to get married at the Tower of Terror or want Mickey and Minnie to make an appearance? With Disney, anything is possible. Have your favorite food and drinks from Disney property and get married at the dreamiest location — it is all possible with a Disney wedding. And it doesn’t have to cost you exponentially more than a wedding in your hometown!

Per the official Disney Weddings website:

It deserves to be celebrated unlike anything else in this world. And that’s why we’ve worked our magic bringing countless weddings to life for over 3 decades. Our passion is to discover new, creative ways to honor love stories. And because every couple is unique, we’re devoted to finding ways to celebrate them that are just as special. When love takes your breath away, we’ll help you find a breathtaking location to share your vows. And before getting lost in the moment, you’ll discover Disney service made it possible for you to be truly present in it. We even partner with a designer to create wedding gowns inspired by princesses and engagement rings with a touch of pixie dust. We celebrate real couples’ love stories on Disney+ and inspire truly magical ceremonies. Wherever and however love stories have been honored, whether an engagement, wedding, honeymoon or vow renewal, for 30 years we’ve brought them to life in truly magical ways. And we love that there’s so many more yet to be written.

So, if you are a Disney bride or Disney groom and you want to plan the perfect Disney Fairy Tale wedding (and make sure it is in your budget), you have come to the right place. In the following sections, we will go over the Disney wedding cost and options depending on the destination for your Disney fairytale wedding. The wedding pricing options included in this article are those for a Disney World wedding, Disneyland wedding, Disney Cruise wedding, and Aulani wedding.

Weddings at Walt Disney World

Dreaming of a Disney World wedding? Here’s the scoop on the true Disney World wedding cost!

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings offers several price tiers depending on what your wedding budget is and where on Disney World property you would prefer to tie the knot. The prices vary depending on the size of the venue and how many guests can be accommodated. Some venues will accommodate fewer than 10 guests while others will allow for dozens. You can find a full list of pricing for Disney weddings at Disney World in Florida online here. But to give you an idea of what you can expect to pay, here’s a breakdown.

Because Disney World is massive and hosts a variety of options when it comes to ceremony and reception venues, Disney sorts the locations into different categories based on price minimums. Below are the different wedding package price options that vary based on location:

Locations with event minimums $15,000-$19,000, such as Crescent Cove at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort or Destino Plaza at Disney’s Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Locations with event minimums $18,000-$20,000, such as Italy Plaza or other pavilions in the World Showcase at EPCOT theme park at Disney World

Locations with event minimums $18,000-$35,000, such as Disney’s Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Locations with event minimums $30,000-$100,000, such as a real-life fairytale at Magic Kingdom after hours

Weddings at Disneyland

Here is what you need to know if you want to have a Disneyland wedding!

Disneyland is the Disney Park that started it all. So why wouldn’t you want to get married at the Happiest Place on Earth if you’re a massive Disney fan? Depending on your budget and where exactly on Disneyland Resort property you would prefer to celebrate your love, you can find a wedding ceremony and reception location that’s right for you. Just like at Disney World, wedding venues can range in how many Guests they are able to accommodate, so keep that in mind.

Click here for a full list of pricing for Disneyland weddings. Disneyland weddings start at an event minimum of $15,000, and can be held at any of these California venues:

The Rose Garden at Disneyland Hotel (accommodates 2-350 guests)

The Brisa Courtyard at Disney’s Grand Californian (accommodates 2-100 guests)

The Adventure Lawn Gazebo at Disneyland Hotel (accommodates 2-18 guests)

Parkview Terrace at Disney’s Grand Californian (accommodates 2-100 guests)

The Wedding Garden at Disney’s Grand Californian (accommodates up to 80 guests)

Weddings aboard Disney Cruise Line

Want to get married at sea or on Disney’s private island? A Disney Cruise Line wedding could be the destination wedding for you!

Disney Cruise Line is such a unique type of Disney Fairy Tale Wedding! Not everyone wants to get married in a theme park — maybe you’re a Disney bride or groom who wants a wedding ceremony at sea. From a ceremony in the atrium of the Disney Dream to the shores of Castaway Cay, there is truly something for every Disney lover who dreams of a Disney Cruise wedding. We can’t imagine anything better than celebrating love on Disney’s private island in the Bahamas and dancing the night away on one of the most magical cruise ships in the world.

Read more information about pricing here. Below are some minimum costs and venues to give you an idea of what you would pay to get married while sailing on the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, or Disney Wonder:

Onboard celebrations start at $4,000 and can include venues such as the Meridian Patio or an overlook at the aft of Deck 10

Offboard celebrations start at $5,000 and can include stunning spots on Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas

Disney also recently announced that you will be able to get married on the newest Disney Cruise ship, the Disney Wish. Click here to read all about this option!

Weddings at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa

Is getting married in Hawaii a dream for you? What about at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii? Personally, a wedding or honeymoon at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa would be my absolute dream come true. Combine Disney elegance with tropical paradise and I am there! Just like all the other wedding options from Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, the venues at Aulani vary depending on what you are looking for in terms of the number of guests and the environment.

Click here for more information on the pricing of Aulani celebrations, or read the minimum costs below:

Lōkahi celebrations starting at $16,500, such as ‘Ama’Ama Patio or Aulani Beach

Pilialoha celebrations starting at $5,600, such as Kula Wai or Sunset Alcove

Book a Disney vacation to check out a potential Disney wedding venue!

If you think you might want to get married at a Disney destination, it’s a great idea to book a Disney trip so you can check out your potential wedding venues. Whether you know exactly what you want or you’re still deciding what will work for you and your other half, there are so many options to choose from when it comes to Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. You can reach out to a Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings specialist here for more information, and click here to book a Disney vacation with an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner at Academy Travel if you’re just getting started in the wedding planning process and you want to take a Disney trip to get more inspiration before you settle on the setting of your Best Day Ever.

Where would your Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding be? Do you envision your wedding day at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, or maybe in a rose garden at the Disneyland Hotel? In front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom or Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland? On Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay? Or overlooking the stunning Pacific Ocean at Aulani in Hawaii? Let us know your dream Disney wedding in the comments!

