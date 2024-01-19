Spider-Man Actor Reveals He’s Unemployed

After a ton of work and impressive performances in many Marvel films, it seems that one Spider-Man actor is unemployed and ready to look for work.

Regarding Spider-Man in cinema, fans have many great options to call their favorites. You can choose Tobey Maguire from the Sam Raimi trilogy, Andrew Garfield from the Amazing films, or Shameik Moore (Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy) from the Spider-Verse movies.

At the moment, the most beloved Peter Parker actor is Tom Holland. After a breakthrough performance as the titular character in Billy Elliot the Musical on the West End, Holland leaped into the mainstream for his role in the Marvel Studios’ interpretation of Spider-Man, starring in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and three Spider-Man films: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021).

Related: ‘Spider-Man 4’ Reportedly Adding Two Heroes Alongside Peter Parker

After the events of No Way Home and the current state of the MCU, it remains uncertain what the Web-Slinger and Tom Holland’s role will be moving forward, especially since there doesn’t seem to be a Spider-Man project planned in the near future. And it appears that Tom is well aware of that.

‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland is “A Free Agent”

Related: Disney Abandons MCU Plans, Tom Holland’s Future Revealed

During a panel for The Crowded Room (2023), a performance that earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Tom Holland revealed that he currently doesn’t have any role lined up, meaning he has no job in the immediate future.

“I’m unemployed. So if anyone’s free…” the Uncharted (2022) actor joked to cheers from the audience. “So, yeah. I’m a free agent. It’s a really interesting time; I’m really excited. It feels very freeing but also very scary.

Related: “I’m Taking My Time,” ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Talks Next Career Move

Obviously, Holland will be fine. He earns plenty of money in residuals for his performances in the MCU. However, it can still be scary not knowing what is coming down the line.

Fortunately, the Onward (2020) actor is incredibly talented, likable, and hardworking. It will only be a matter of time before he finds his next project. Hopefully, it is something that takes advantage of his musical theater skills. And if Marvel Studios is smart, it will only be a matter of time before they bring him back as everyone’s favorite Wall-Crawler.

What do you think Tom Holland’s next project should be? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!