Jonathan Majors Kang Recasting Receives Disappointing Update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was sent reeling with the Jonathan Majors guilty verdict. However, fans looking forward to a recasting of Kang the Conqueror may have to wait longer than expected.

Jonathan Majors’ Kang was supposed to be the main villain for Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying multiple variants of the character in various projects, including He Who Remains in Loki (2022-2023), Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and Victor Timely in Loki season two.

However, things changed drastically after Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Now, Disney and Marvel Studios have severed ties with the Creed III (2023) actor and changed the title of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers 5 (2026).

Now, everything regarding the Marvel Comics villain and certain MCU projects is up in the air. And even though fans may want an answer sooner rather than later, they’ll probably have to wait before Disney or Marvel Studios release any concrete news regarding the character.

Marvel May Have Put the Kang the Conqueror Recasting on Hold

In the past few weeks, many rumors have been circulating regarding who will take on the Kang mantle, with the easy favorite being Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor Coleman Domingo. However, Deadline senior film reporter Justin Kroll says fans may have to put the brakes on these expectations.

“[I] see a lot of ‘Who will play Kang next,’ and ‘Here is a top contender for Kang’ comments this week, and all I’ll say is this: don’t expect that news anytime soon. There will be plenty of Marvel breaks in coming weeks on various fronts but don’t hold your breath on that one.”

“This isn’t dismissing any rumor this week about potential contenders for the role,” Kroll continued. “I don’t have any intel on those being true or not true. It’s just letting you know; if I were betting what gets announced first, Kang or the field, I’d put money on the field.”

While it’s disappointing to hear that fans won’t be hearing an answer any time soon, it’s good to hear that the MCU will be moving on. And looking at the future slate of films, like Deadpool 3 (2024) and Fantastic Four (2025), it seems that we may be getting Doctor Doom much sooner than initially expected.

Do you think Kang should be recast, or should Marvel Studios just move on? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!