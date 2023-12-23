Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Three ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Characters Recast for New MCU Project

in Marvel

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot more interesting. After a sluggish year, where sequels to billion-dollar movies fail to break out of orbit, Kevin Feige’s superhero studio is giving fans one new story every single day right through to just about the new year.

Kevin Feige at D23
Credit: D23

With a daily dose of What If…? springing up on Disney+, viewers are pulled back into the Multiverse, and with that comes a host of familiar faces thrust into exciting new scenarios. However, while audiences may be expecting familiar voices to accompany those faces in these alternative classic cinematic moments, that hasn’t always been the case.

Sure, many live-action actors are lending their vocal talents to their respective characters in the hit animated series. But, for a handful, newcomers have stepped in to bring them to life. What If…? Season 2’s latest episode, December 23’s “What If… Peter Quill Attacked the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?” revealed that multiple more characters have been recast.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the MCU
Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Characters Replaced for What If…? Project

For the titular Peter Quill, who is a young boy here, it’s not Chris Pratt (sure, he’s older, but the man is on a voice acting train of late), but Mace Montgomery Miskel. The change to Peter Quill marks the third time in just two episodes that Marvel has recast a Guardians of the Galaxy character.

The first episode, “What if…Nebula joined the Nova Corps?” featured both Groot and Irani Rael, AKA Nova Prime, voiced by new actors. Julianne Grossman took on Glenn Close’s character, who first appeared in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), while Fred Tatasciore played Groot, originally brought to life by Vin Diesel in the live-action MCU. Interestingly, the latter also played Drax the Destroyer in the first season of What If…? — a character first established in the MCU by former professional wrestler Dave Bautista. These replacements mean that in just 24 hours, three Guardians of the Galaxy franchise actors have been confirmed to have been replaced for this specific project.

Animated Drax and T'Challa taking photo
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Confirms Unprecedented Development for ‘Loki’ Spin-Off

Of course, there is no confirmed explanation behind the recast actors. We can assume that Chris Pratt was simply too old for the part of young Quill, but as for the others, it could be anything from scheduling to contractual obligations; we just don’t know. Or, unless it’s like what happened to Dave Bautista with Season 1, where the actor claims he just wasn’t asked.

The live-action Marvel Universe had its final outing for the current team earlier this year, with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) giving an emotional send-off to Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). The third Guardians film also saw the MCU debut of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Iron Man/Tony Stark dons a Santa suit in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' 'What If...?'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Confirms the Next Full Avengers Team in the MCU

What If…? Season 2 continues daily through December 30. Like the first season of the animated Marvel series, there are nine episodes, with the remainder of the series featuring episodes titled “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” “What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster?” “What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” “What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?” “What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?” “What If… the Avengers Assembled in 1602?” and “What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?”

Are you enjoying What If…? Season 2 so far? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

The amount of What If…? Season 2 episodes available on Disney+ was correct at the time of publication.

in Marvel

Tagged:Disney+Marvel StudiosMCU

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!