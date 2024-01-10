‘Deadpool 3’ Wolverine Mask Reportedly Leaks Online

Deadpool 3 (2024) has a ton of pressure on it, especially since it’s the only film Marvel Studios will release this year. But if the leaked Wolverine mask is any indication, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in good hands.

Both fans and Marvel Studios are expecting a lot from Deadpool 3 and director Shawn Levy. Not only is it expected to deliver on the high expectations established by the previous two movies, but it is also expected to save the MCU since the previous year was considered a disaster by most.

Fortunately, things already seem to be working out. Not only is the film keeping many of its original castmembers, including Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Briana Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as Peter, but it is putting in all kinds of fan service with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine as well as Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Ray Park as Toad.

One of the most exciting promises about Deadpool 3 is that Wolverine will don his classic yellow and blue uniform from the comics and animated series. While we have seen many leaked and behind-the-scenes images of Hugh Jackman wearing the costume, fans have never seen an official look at the iconic cowl.

That is, until now. Allegedly.

NOTE: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool 3. You have been warned.

SPOILERS: Fans Love the Newest ‘Deadpool 3’ Leak

A conceptual image of Wolverine’s mask has been leaked by internet scooper CanWeGetSomeToast on their Patreon. The image was then shared to X (formerly Twitter) by X-Men Updates. If you wish to see the image yourself, you can find the link here.

The image is a mirrored photo showing half of the iconic cowl, with the yellow center, long, black eyebrow-things, and solid white eye caps. It was paired with a caption reading, “Just wait until his sleeves are ripped off.” CanWeGetSomeToast shared X-Men Updates’ post, saying, “More to come for subscribers soon. Maybe a special look at Matthew’s costume in Daredevil: Born Again?”

While some people are upset by the simplicity, most fans seem overjoyed, saying that the design was “perfection.” In a shared Reddit post, one fan was most happy with the eyes, saying, “Actually, it’s so cool that they’re keeping the white eye sockets just like Deadpool’s mask. I never actually thought about it, but it makes sense that they’d include them.”

Why Hasn’t Wolverine Worn the Costume Yet?

In all of the live-action X-Men films released, Hugh Jackman has never donned the yellow and blue. According to a Tweet from James Mangold, director of The Wolverine (2013) and Logan (2017), there’s a reason.

“Sorry. He never put it on. We never even made a version of the outfit. Everything about his character as I understand it, would keep him from donning a self-promoting ‘uniform.’ I’m sure the next incarnation of the Wolverine will go there.”

That being said, the costume has been alluded to numerous times, including in the first X-Men (2000) when Cyclops asks Wolverine, “What’d you prefer? Yellow spandex?” and in a deleted scene from The Wolverine where Yukio gives Logan a suitcase containing the beloved outfit.

